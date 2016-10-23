Andhra Cricket Association general secretary Gokaraju Gangaraju on Saturday said the funds crunch certain State associations could face will not hamper the staging of the One Day International against New Zealand and the Test match against England at Visakhapatnam’s Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said there were apprehensions regarding staging of matches owing to the strictures imposed by the Supreme Court.

“ACA is all set host both fixtures with a fair amount of success as we have sufficient funds in the banks to meet the expenses,” he added.

Gokaraju said the association was careful in its spending and always maintained funds to meet exigencies. He added that the association had the advantage of using revenue generated from the ODI to be held on October 29 to stage the first-ever Test at this venue in November.

“If need arises, we can draw the deposits from the 13-affiliated districts. We can use ticket sales revenue from the ODI to conduct the Test match,” he added.