The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should see to it that it does not hold matches in places in Maharashtra where facilities like water are not available due to severe drought during summer.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a bunch of petitions raising concern over villages in the state facing severe drought conditions every year and seeking the government to initiate measures to tackle the issue.

The BCCI is also a party to the litigation as in April this year a public interest litigation was filed by NGO Loksatta Movement seeking IPL matches, which are usually held in March-April-May each year, to be shifted out of the State as over 60 lakh litres of water are used for ground management despite drought in the State.

In April 2016, the High Court directed the BCCI to shift all IPL matches to be held in Maharashtra post April 30, 2016 outside the State due to the severe drought.

The board on Friday told the court to excuse it from the litigations as their role is over, but the court refused and said the IPL tournament will be held next year also.

“You (BCCI) can assist us. IPL will be held next year also... Again, the same issue will crop up. If certain places do not have facilities like water, then, do not hold matches there. As a parent body, BCCI should be taking care of all this beforehand so that the franchises do not suffer in the end. BCCI cannot just lift its hands up,” Justice Chellur said.