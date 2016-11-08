A career-best knock (152 not out) by opener Nitin Saini saw Haryana ensure a draw after having trailed by 101 runs in the first innings in the Ranji Trophy Group-C league match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Tuesday.

Jalaj Saxena did infuse some enthusiasm in the Kerala camp by taking two wickets, but a 145-run partnership between Rajat Paliwal (75) who lost an opportunity to score a century and Saini took Haryana to safety on a friendly pitch.

The teams closed the match with Haryana on 315 for three.

It was the fourth time Kerala was taking the first innings lead this season and took its lead to 12 points, while Haryana added one to take its collection to 16.

Being placed eighth in the table, it was a moral victory for Kerala to have done so well against the leader.

To that extent match referee Sanjay Raul did a commendable job by adjudging medium pacer Sandeep Warrier, who took five wickets in restricting Haryana to 303 in the first innings despite a plethora of dropped catches, as the ‘Man-of-the- Match’.

It continued to be a setback for Haryana which had collected 15 points from the first three matches. It had lost the last match to Andhra in Mumbai.

Kerala had done well in opting for bowling on a pitch that had a trace of grass that proved decisive in tilting the balance.

It was the 11th first class century for Saini, whose previous best was a score of 150. He struck 17 fours in his 272-minute vigil. It was the second century of the season for him after the one against Services in the first match. Incidentally, he has remained unbeaten both the times.

With the match meandering to an inevitable draw, only individual milestones were the point of interest for the sparse crowd.

Mohit Hooda entertained the crowd with an unbeaten half-century studded with four 6s.

For most of the afternoon, when cricket was mechanical, the comments from the vociferous spectators were quite teasing for the players.

The erratic official score which said that an injured Jalaj Saxena was ‘retired out’ was corrected, and Kerala was credited with a declaration in its first innings.

The scores:

Haryana — 1st innings: 303.

Kerala — 1st innings: 404 for nine decl.

Haryana — 2nd innings: Nitin Saini (not out) 152, Shubham Rohilla b Jalaj Saxena 11, Chaitanya Bishnoi lbw b Jalaj Saxena 4, Rajat Paliwal lbw b Iqbal Abdullah 75, Mohit Hooda (not out) 50; Extras (b-12, lb-1, nb-8, w-2): 23; Total (for three wkts. in 88 overs): 315.

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-70, 3-215.

Kerala bowling: Jalaj Saxena 22-6-52-2, Iqbal Abdullah 24-4-64-1, Sandeep Warrier 9-0-35-0, Vinod Kumar 9-0-56-0, Manu Krishnan 7-1-19-0, Sachin Baby 6-0-28-0, Rohan Prem 11-0-48-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Sandeep Warrier.

Match drawn.

Points: Kerala 3, Haryana 1.