It is a big occasion for Indian cricket as it will be playing its 500th Test at Kanpur.

India and New Zealand played their first Test way back in 1955. So far they have met on 54 occasions. India has the upper hand in the head-to-head meeting with 18 victories, against 10 of New Zealand. The total number of drawn Tests are 26. New Zealand won the last series by 1-0.

Indeed it is a big occasion for the Indian Test cricket as it will be its 500th Test. The BCCI has arranged for a big party for all the former Test captains in Kanpur on September 22.

New Zealand vs India at Auckland, February 2014: led by a scintillating double century by captain Brendon McCullum and a century from Kane Williamson, New Zealand posted a mammoth 503 . Ishant Sharma bagged 6 for 134. The Kiwis bowled brilliantly and bundled out India for 202 in the first innings. In the second innings, the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly and dismissed the Kiwis for 105. The target was 407. The home crowd expected a quick wrap up of the Indian innings, but they were in for a surprise. Led by Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant century (115) and useful contributions from Virat Kohli, Pujara, Dhoni and Jadeja, India virtually stunned the vociferous crowd with a spirited chase. Wagner bowled brilliantly in both the innings and claimed 8 for 126. India just fell short by 40 runs. Read more

New Zealand vs India at Wellington, February 2014: Ishant Sharma (6 for 51) and Mohammed Shami (4 for 70) rattled the New Zealanders by dismissing them for just 192. Once again Dhawan scored a brilliant 98 and he was ably supported by Ajinkya Rahane (118) and Dhoni (68). India scored 438. Indian bowlers once again displayed their skill, with Zaheer Khan (5 for 170) leading from the front. The Kiwis were reduced to 94 for 5 and staring down the barrel. But McCullum, Walting and Neesham had other ideas. McCullum scored his triple century (302) and was ably supported by Walting (124) and Neesham (137). New Zealand declared their second innings at a mammoth 680 for 8. It was a fantastic turnaround for them. The Kiwis set a target of 435 for India. In the second innings, Kohli scored a century and the match ended in a draw. Read more

We will have a look at the teams for the current series

New Zealand will be led by Kane Williamson. Though handicapped by the retirement of McCullum, the New Zealand can give India a run for their money now.

Their team comprises Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Mark Craig, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

And the men to watch out for are Kane Williamson, Luke Ronchi, Martin Guptill, Neesham, Ish Sodhi and Ross Taylor.

Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor had not been in great form in the recent series. As both are good players of spin, and if they strike, then the Indian spinners will have to sweat out to have a go at the Kiwi middle-order. Williamson is also a good batsman of spin and had been in good form in recent months. If he continues to hold the middle order and others playing around him, then the New Zealanders will make India work harder to take wickets.

Luke Ronchi, the batsman who scored a century in the warm-up match against Mumbai, will be trying to unsettle the Indian spinners. If he gets going, the Indian spinners viz. Ashwin and Mishra will have to rethink their strategy.

With India hosting the three-Test series, the New Zealand team consists of spinners Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Neil Wagner. According to the nature of the pitch, the Kiwis may opt for three spinners in their side.

The biggest loss for the Black Caps is the injury to Tim Southee, the most successful bowler. He was ruled out of the series due to an ankle strain. The Kiwis will now look to Trent Boult and Walting to make initial breakthroughs.

My New Zealand team for 1st Test: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mark Craig, Trent Boult, Walting, Ish Sodhi, Wagner and Santner.

The Indian team is: Virat Kohli (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav

The Indian selectors have not tinkered with the team that won the Test series in West Indies. There are no surprises in the team.

It was indeed a bit surprise that the selectors have retained Dhawan as the opener. With Gautam Gambhir in tremendous form, everyone expected him to make into the team. But the selectors have decided to retain the winning team.

Virat Kohli has the option of choosing Rahul, who is in splendid form, in place of Dhawan. The other opener, Murali Vijay is a tremendous player and has done justice to retain his place with valuable knocks in the past.

With Vijay and KL Rahul at the top, followed by Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Saha, the Indian middle order will largely depend on Pujara, Kohli and Rahane.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by Ashwin and lot depends on Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav to come out good in restricting the Kiwi openers. Mishra is also a wily spinner and has done a good job in the series against West Indies.

It will be a big question whether Kohli will retain his five-bowler strategy in this series.

My Indian team for the first test is Murali Vijay, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Saha, Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Amit Mishra.

Ashwin has proved himself as an all-rounder during the West Indies series by hitting two centuries and Amit Mishra also contributed with the bat. According to me, Rohit Sharma and Dhawan have to wait for their chances.