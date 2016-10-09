The three Indian venues with most Tests are Eden Gardens, Kolkata (40), Feroz Shah Kotla (33) and Chepauk Chennai (31).

Statistical highlights of the third and final cricket Test between India and New Zealand in Indore.

First day

# Holkar Stadium has become the 22nd Test venue in India.

# Virat Kohli (103 not out) has posted his sixth Test hundred as Indian skipper. He had scored three hundreds in his first three innings vs Australia — 115 & 141 at Adelaide and 147 at Sydney, followed by one each vs Sri Lanka, West Indies and New Zealand.

# In the first match innings, Kohli has recorded three hundreds in Tests — the first two being 200 vs West Indies at North Sound in July 2016 and 119 vs South Africa at Johannesburg in December 2013.

# Kohli has posted 13 hundreds in Tests — his third vs New Zealand. His first hundred as captain in Tests in India is his sixth. Just three Indian skippers have registered more hundreds than Kohli in Tests — Sunil Gavaskar (11), Mohammad Azharuddin (9) & Sachin Tendulkar (7).

# Kohli’s average of 53.24 as captain is the highest among the Indian captains in Tests.

# The last Indian skipper to hit a Test hundred vs New Zealand was Sourav Ganguly — 100 not out at Ahmedabad in October 2003.

# In his previous 17 innings at home, he was without a Test hundred.

# Ajinkya Rahane (79 not out) has posted his tenth fifty in Tests — his second vs New Zealand. He has also become the 36th Indian batsman to complete 2000 runs or more in Tests.

# Rahane’s performance in Tests this year is splendid — his tally being 458 at an average of 76.33 in nine innings, including a hundred and three fifties. In terms of averages, the 2016 is his best calendar year in Tests.

# Rahane’s tally of 458 runs is the highest by an Indian batsman in Tests this year.

# Gautam Gambhir (29) took his aggregate to 998 in his last 20 Tests (35 innings) at an average of 28.51 including seven fifties.

# Gambhir, in his last 10 Tests at home, has managed 533 runs at an average of 35.53, including four fifties, as compared to his overseas average of 23.25 — 465 runs in 20 innings (10 Tests), including three fifties.

# Cheteshwar Pujara, with 272 runs at an average of 54.40 in five innings, is the leading run—getter in the present series. He is the only batsman to hit three fifties in the present series.

# Pujara’s aforesaid performance is his best ever in a three-Test series.

# Rahane and Kohli have shared four century stand since they started playing Tests together. Only Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay, as a pair, have registered more century partnerships (five) in Tests for India since 2013.

# Kohli and Rahane have shared an unbroken stand of 167 — India’s joint third highest vs New Zealand for the fourth wicket — the highest being 281 between Sourav Ganguly and VS Laxman at Ahmedabad in October/November 1999.

# The above partnership is the highest by any pair in the present series, obliterating the 141 between Rahane and Pujara for the fourth wicket in the Kolkata Test.

# Rahane and Kohli have managed 1381 runs at an average of 57.54 in 25 innings, including four century stands and seven fifty-plus, in Tests.

Day 2

# Virat Kohli has become the first Indian skipper to hit two double centuries in Tests. He has achieved the distinction in the same year in Tests.

# Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were the first four Indian captains to post a double century each in Tests.

# Kohli is the fifth Indian batsman to register two double centuries in a year in Tests, joining Sachin Tendulkar (2004 & 2010), Vinod Kambli (1993), Rahul Dravid (2003) and Virender Sehwag (2008).

# Kohli has become the fourth skipper to post a double century vs New Zealand in Tests, joining Sachin Tendulkar — 217 at Ahmedabad in 1999-2000; Allan Border — 205 at Adelaide in 1987-88 and Hanif Mohammad — 203 not out at Lahore in 1964-65.

# Kohli’s superb knock is his highest score in Tests, eclipsing the 200 vs West Indies at North Sound in July 2016.

He has become the second Indian skipper to post a double century vs New Zealand in Tests — the first being Sachin Tendulkar — 217 at Ahmedabad in 1999-2000.

# Kohli has become the fourth Indian captain to record two innings of 150 or more in the same year in Tests — the distinguished captains being Vijay Hazare (1951), Sunil Gavaskar (1978), Mohammd Azharuddin (1990) and Virat Kohli (2016).

# Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were involved in a stand of 365 — India’s highest fourth-wicket partnership in Tests, obliterating the 353 between VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia at Sydney in January 2004.

# The partnership is India’s fifth highest for any wicket in Tests — their second highest for any wicket vs New Zealand next only to the 413 for the first wicket between Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy at Chennai in January 1956.

# Kohli and Rahane have faced 672 balls — the most number of balls faced by an Indian pair in Tests, surpassing the 658 balls faced by Pujara and Vijay during their 370-run partnership for the second wicket vs Australia at Hyderabad in March 2013.

# The balls faced by Kohli and Rahane are the most by any pair in a partnership vs New Zealand in Tests.

# Ajinkya Rahane (188 off 381 balls) has recorded his highest score in Tests, eclipsing the 147 vs Australia at Melbourne in December 2014.

# Rahane is averaging fifty-plus for the first time in Tests — his aggregate being 2186 runs (ave.50.83), including eight centuries and nine fifties, in 29 Tests.

# Among the players with 2,000 runs or more in Tests, Rahane is the fourth Indian batsmen to average fifty-plus in Tests — the top three being Sachin Tendulkar (53.78), Rahul Dravid (52.63) and Sunil Gavaskar (51.12)

# Rahane, with 567 runs at an average of 81.00, including two centuries and two fifties, in seven Tests, is the top run-getter for India in Tests this year.

# Rahane’s average of 81.00 is the highest by an Indian batsman in Tests this year.

# In nine consecutive Test series, Rahane has scored atleast 90. He is the only Indian batsman to accomplish the feat.

# India (557 for five wickets declared) have recorded their third highest total vs New Zealand in Tests — the highest two are 583 for 7 wickets declared at Ahmedabad in 1999-2000 and 566 for 8 wickets declared at Nagpur in 2010-11.

# India’s previous highest fourth-wicket stand vs New Zealand in Tests was 281 between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly at Ahmedabad in 1999-2000.

# Matt Henry conceded 127 runs without taking any wicket — the most runs conceded by a New Zealand fast bowler without taking a wicket in an innings vs India. Australia’s Michael Kasprowicz had conceded 139 runs at Kolkata in March 2001 — the most by any fast bowler in an innings without taking a wicket vs India.

# Virat Kohli (211) and Ajinkya Rahane (188) have provided the second instance when number 4 & 5 batsmen have recorded 150 or more in the same Test innings for India — the first instance being Sachin Tendulkar (241 not out) and VVS Laxman (178) vs Australia at Sydney in January 2004.

# Rohit Sharma’s fourth half century vs New Zealand is his seventh in Tests.

# Rohit’s stats in the present series are superb — his tally being 238 (ave.79.33) in five innings, including three fifties. For the first time in a Test rubber, he has recorded three fifties.