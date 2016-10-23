Welcome to the live updates of the third one-day match between India and New Zealand in Mohali on Sunday. The five-match series is levelled at 1-1 with India winning the first match and New Zealand won a thriller in the second.

What a partnership Henry and Neesham had! Where NZ were tottering at 199/8, the duo salvaged the innings enough to put together a better-than-decent score. India should have wrapped NZ up nice and early, somewhere between 220 and 230, after bagging six wickets one after another but the game seems to have had gotten away from them.

India now have an uphill task of chasing 286. Nothing new for them, they've chased bigger targets on more frightening pitches but if the NZ bowlers have anything up their sleeves, India might be in trouble.

50th over: Final over, Bumrah in to bowl. Boult in. Three balls in, Bumrah bowls him out. New Zealand is at 285, setting India a target of 286.

49th over: Penultimate over. Henry on strike and SIX! Henry's in his element, two more boundaries, both fours. Poor India. And Yadav strikes again. Neesham is out, caught by Jadhav. Full toss. But it's a little too late for India, the damage has aleady been done. 15 runs this over. NZ at 283/9

48th over: Bumrah in to bowl. Henry on strike. Takes a single and Neesham gets in on the action for a boundary on the second ball.

There's a direct-hit attempt. Rahane again, how does he end up right in the thick of the action? But it's a miss. Sorry, Ajinkya. NZ at 268/8

47th over: 51 runs in the last 9 overs for NZ. Good haul there.

Umesh in to bowl. Four for Neesham. Brilliant shot, races to the boundary. Two off the next ball, full toss, full length too. Boundary! Four off the last ball brings up a very well-deserved fifty for Neesham. A very well-deserved maiden ODI fifty! Well done, mate.

Meanwhile, in the other parts of the world:

We currently have more people following the #BANvENG game than the #indvnz



Who said Test matches are dead? — Arjun Namboothiri (@nambooThree) October 23, 2016

46th over: Bumrah to bowl. Five fielders outside the circle now - three on the leg side, two on the offside. Two quick singles, good cooperation between the batsmen.

Fourth ball bouncer from Bumrah, Henry tries to duck and ends up falling to the ground. Light moment there. Four runs off this over, NZ at 247/8

45th over: Patel in to bowl. Another four for Neesham. The last wicket pair are playing quite sensibly, sticking to quick running between the wickets and the occasional boundary. The duo steal quick two runs off the fifth ball, while Pandey dive-rolls to save the ball from getting to the boundary. 10 runs this over.

NZ at 243/8. The 250+ target doesn't look too far now. Dare we hope for a 270?

44th over: Mishra in to bowl. India are maintaining a tight outfield, not letting anything get past the fielders. Well, except the boundary off the fifth ball this over. Four for Neesham. Single off the last ball. Nine runs off the over. NZ at 233/8

43rd over: Patel in to bowl. Henry and Neesham seem to be holding their ground, if a little cautiously. They want to play out the full 50 overs.

NZ 224/8

42nd over: Think NZ can come up with another 45 runs in the death overs?

Umesh in to bowl. Second ball goes wife. Boundary on the next ball. Four. Another single. NZ at 219/8

41st over: Powerplay 3 comes on. Mishra in to bowl. India must be looking to wrap things up quickly now, just two more wickets to go. If the NZ bowlers come up with a good performances, we might be having a cracker of a match.

Just two runs this over. NZ 213/8

40th over: Umesh Yadav bowling. Good couple of deliveries from Umesh, including that fourth ball bouncer. Four on the next ball. Boundary for Henry. NZ 211/8

39th over: Bumrah bowling. Neesham gets a four off the first ball of this over. 200 up for NZ. Just two other singles. A total of six runs this over. NZ 205/8

38th over: 13 overs to go and India's seems to have their head comfortably in the game. Neesham on the strike, Umesh Yadav in to bowl.

Umesh has a wide grin on his face. Tim Southee has been clean bowled. NZ are eight wickets down. Even 250 looks like a difficult target at this point, with just two wickets to go.

Matt Henry, next man in. Brilliant over for India - 3 runs and a wicket. NZ at 199/8.

37th over: Bumrah bowling. There's a direct hit at the stumps and it looks like NZ's next wicket. But Neesham makes into the crease comfortably.

Hi Ashwin. NZ are falling like a pack of cards and you're watching the England vs Bangladesh test match? Tsk. Tsk.

There u go the wicket comes, still Sabbir can be dangerous.#BANvENG — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 23, 2016

Four runs this over. NZ at 196/7

36th over: Mishra back into the attack. Quiet, quick over. Two runs. NZ 192/7

35th over: Santner is out!

Bumrah is the man and Kohli is oh-so-happy to take the catch at point. First wicket for Bumrah this match. Tim Southee is the next man in and quickly smashes two fours. 10 runs this over. NZ 190/7

34th over: Five off this over for NZ. Players take a drinks break.

What an amazing bunch of overs it has been for India! Four wickets in four overs. NZ is in a lot of trouble and there's still another 16 overs to get through. Will India have to chase a 300-plus target? It seems quite unlikely at this point, but never say never.

New Zealand at 180/6.

33rd over: Bumrah in to bowl. One boundary, one single. NZ 175/6

32nd over: Jadhav continuing. Another wicket down! Latham is gone. Pandya takes a leaf out of Rahane's book and almost effortlessly plucks the ball out of the air. Mitchell Santner is the next man in. NZ at 170/6

Currently Kedar Jadhav is in his own zone.. On cloud 9. NZ batsman just never seem to read him! Mystery Unsolved! #INDvNZ — Nishant Pandey (@_nishantp4) October 23, 2016

31st over: Luke Ronchi in. Luke Ronchi out. Just how quick is Dhoni with the stumping? Cap'n Cool. Did Ravi Shastri just compare Dhoni's speed to a pickpocket's? Third umpire rules it. Two wickets in quick succession for India. And suddenly, New Zealand is at 161/5.

James Neesham in. NZ 166/5

Anr lightning fast stumping from MSD. He is so quick w/ his stumpings tht he cud stump even the Flash.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/xQZMJoONXW — LayEggBeforeWicket (@LayEgg_B4_Wkt) October 23, 2016

30th over: Corey Anderson replaces Taylor, comes in, hits a four and is gone the next ball. Full toss by Jadhav, and Rahane, who seems to be everywhere on the field, stretches to his left just a little bit and the ball lands safely in his hands. No biggie. NZ 161/4

29th over: Mishra bowls. Ross Taylor almost gets run out on the very first part of the over, but he's safe. Partnership intact. Two runs off the ball.

The jinxing worked! Ross Taylor is out. Gone for 44. Mishra is a very happy man. Brilliant delivery. Taylor attempts a run, but the ball quickly lands in Dhoni's gloves and just as quickly, it's over. NZ 154/3 at the end of the over.

28th over: Skipper Dhoni has a nice chat with Pandya. Now he's chatting with Patel, who comes in to bowl. What words of wisdom did the Cap impart? More importantly, will it get us wicket? Okay, we'll shut up.

Taylor hits the last ball of the over for a big, big six. This jinxing thing isn't working so well. Eight runs this over. NZ at 150/2

27th over: Both Latham and Taylor seem to have nicely settled in. Does this count as a jinx?

Pandya in to bowl. NZ 142/2

26th over: Latham brings up his 50. Just a quiet raise of the bat. Third ball goes for a four, it's pitched outside the off-stump. Five off the over. NZ 137/2

When the part time spinner gets you wickets. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AGPBLanwhA — Abhishek (@absycric) October 23, 2016

25th over: Pandya comes in to bowl. Unfortunately for him, the first ball goes for a four. Fortunately for NZ, that brings up the 50-run partnership. Third ball goes up in the air, but it falls away from the fielder. NZ 132/2 at the end of the over.

24th over: Axar Patel to continue. Will be his sixth over. Taylor on strike. NZ 126/2

23rd over: Mishra on. Rahane is in the thick of things, rolling around on the field for another save. NZ at 123/2

22nd over: Axar Patel on the bowling. There's an appeal on the second ball, LBW, it's pitched outside the off-stump. No go.

Oh, look who's at the stadium.

Alright , just came and we got a wicket..!!GO INDIA

3rd ODI #IndVsNz #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qQVuHD2tPf — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 23, 2016

Third man boundary on the fourth ball. Last ball in the air, but no wicket. Rahane runs forward, preparing for a dive but the ball falls just a little bit short of him. NZ at 119/2

21st over: Mishra in to bowl. Latham on strike. Boundary off the fourth ball. Four. Not quite perfectly timed, but it goes up in the air. There's a fielder but it bounces past him. Seven runs from the over. New Zealand at 112/2.

20th over: Axar Patel in to bowl. Beautiful shot from Taylor, quite a meaty slap on the bat and it looked like it would go all the away to the boundary there for a second. Kohli steps in, rather dives in, and saves the ball. Two runs on the last ball. Four runs this over in total. NZ 105/2

19th over: Some excellent deliveries from Mishra this over. The 100 comes up for New Zealand. 101/2

18th over: Patel back in to bowl. Latham on strike. Neat, tight over by Patel. Just the one run. NZ 97/2

17th over: Mishra back to bowl. Taylor finds the boundary in the fourth ball. Four! Five runs from the over. NZ 96/2

amazed to see the kiwi management has not dropped Taylor yet despite a horrible outing on this tour so far #INDvNZ — Gagan Thakur (@gagan_gt) October 23, 2016

16th over: Axar Patel bowls. Ross Taylor is finding his feet. Three runs off the over. NZ 91/2

15th over: Amit Mishra bowling. Three dot balls this over. NZ 88/2

14th over: Axar Patel in the fray. Ross Taylor replaces Williamson. NZ 84/2.

13th over: Williamson on strike. Jadhav is back bowling. Quiet over. Uneventful so far.

Did we say uneventful? We spoke too soon. Jadhav strikes again. Dangerman Williamson is gone. LBW. New Zealand 80/2

12th over: Bumrah to Willamson. 3 runs off this over. NZ 73/1

11th over: Jadhav bowling to Williamson. There's an LBW appeal on the fifth ball of the over, umpire says no. 6 runs off the over. NZ 70/1.

10th over: Bumrah continues, Another excellent shot and the ball races to the boundary. WOW!!! what a shot. Neat shot for the photographers. New Zealand 64 for 1.

Watching Williamson play those drives is a delight. Need to get him early though. #indvnz — Krishna (@resonative5) October 23, 2016

9th over: Umesh continues. Beautiful shot and the ball slips through the hands of the fielder and it is boundary. New Zealand 59 for 1.

8th over: Bumrah into the attack. Williamson smashes the ball through covers but only for two runs. Kiwis run-rate is 7.23. Excellent!! Good over from Bumrah. New Zealand 54 for 1.

7th over Umesh continues, Latham pulls it over mid-wicket for another six. Wow!! these two are moving on. Another short ball this time it is a wide. Umesh strikes, Guptill is plumb in front. excellent come-back from Umesh. New Zealand 46 for 1. Kane Williamson is the new man in. Williamson hits the last ball for boundary New Zealand 50 for 1. Latham 17 and Williamson 4.

6th over: Pandya continues. Guptill tries to push up the scoring rate for New Zealand. Guptill smashes through point for a boundary. He is moving on, dangerous signs for India. Good short ball and good shot from Guptill, takes two runs. Another smashing hit and the ball soars over long-off for another six. 12 from this over. New Zealand 38 for no loss.

5th over: Umesh continues, Excellent shot and equally well fielded by Umesh Yadav, saved a certain boundary. Latham slashes the ball through vacant third man area for a boundary. Fell just short of Rahane at slips and lucky for Latham. New Zealand 26 for no loss

4th over: Pandya continues and Guptill smashes the ball over long-on for a massive six. Wow!!! what a shot. Eight runs from this over and New Zealand 20 for no loss.

3rd over: Umesh continues, Guptill smashes the ball and it is first boundary for New Zealand in this match. New Zealand 12 for no loss.

2nd over: Hardik Pandya is at the other end. Orthodox field setting for Latham. New Zealand 5 for no loss

1st over: The New Zealand openers are out in the middle. Dhoni will once again be opening with Umesh Yadav with Martin Guptill on strike. Guptill off the mark, the ball falls short of Axar Patel at mid-off. Tom Latham, most consistent New Zealander, is on strike. New Zealand 2 for no loss

The teams are ready for yet another exciting encounter.

The two teams are out in the middle for the national anthem.

First ODI: India wins #900 by 6 wickets

Second ODI: New Zealand pulls off a thriller, squares series

Indian captain M.S. Dhoni again won the toss and put New Zealand into bat, keeping in mind the due factor later in the day.

India has fielded an unchanged side, while New Zealand, who have lost their seventh consecutive toss on this tour, made one change, replacing Anton Devich for Jimmy Neesham.

The teams are

India

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, M.S. Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi (wicket-keeper), James Neesham, Mithcell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult