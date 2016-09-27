TOPICS

Also at the NCA was Yuvraj Singh, who spent time in the nets facing Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur.

Gautam Gambhir was at the National Cricket Academy here on Tuesday, amid speculation that he was likely to be called up to the Indian team for the second Test against New Zealand. It is believed Gambhir underwent a fitness test at the NCA, before leaving in the afternoon. He had arrived here on Monday.

Gambhir could be drafted in as cover for K.L. Rahul, who suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test in Kanpur and did not take the field during New Zealand’s second innings.

Gambhir last played a Test match over two years ago but the left-hander has been in good form, scoring four half-centuries (including a pair of nineties) in the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy. The second Test begins in Kolkata on Friday.

