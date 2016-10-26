Having won the third ODI, India leads the five-match ODI series 2-1.

Welcome to the live updates of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand played at Ranchi on Wednesday. India leads the five-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-1.

Live updates:

10th over: Pandya into the attack, Lathem greets him with a boundary. Two wides down the leg side, Is Pandya under pressure??? Three wides, Dhoni is not happy. Good comeback from Pandya. Guptill lifts the ball over mid-off and it is yet another boundary. Beautifully excecuted shot. New Zealand 80 for no loss.

9th over: Umesh continues. Guptill and Latham give New Zealand a bright start. Always a bright start and the middle order collapses, we will see what happens in this match? Another slash and the ball races to the boundary. Another boundary. New Zealand 68 for no loss.

8th over: Kulkarni continues, Latham places the ball on the leg side and takes two runs and it is fifty for New Zealand. Another excellent through covers for a boundary by Latham. beautiful drive. New Zealand 58 for no loss.

Kulkarni getting quite a welcome from Tom Latham. Kulkarni might be thinking he was better off on the bench.#INDvNZ — HW Cricket App (@holdingwilley) October 26, 2016

7th over: Umesh continues. Guptill was dropped in the mid-on, will it prove costly for India? Very good over from Umesh scramping both Guptill and Latham. New Zealand 49 for no loss

6th over: Dhawal continues. By the standards it is indeed a silent over from Dhawal Kulkarni. New Zealand 46 for no loss.

5th over: Guptill smashes first ball from Umesh for another boundary. New Zealand 42 for no loss

4th over: Kulkarni comning in place of Bumrah is expensive. Another rousing shot from Latham, it is a boundary. New Zealand 32 for no loss.

New Zealand off to a rousing start as they scored 28 for no loss in 3.2 overs.

New Zealand are dealing in boundaries at the moment and Dhawal Kulkarni is the man at the receiving end. #INDvNZ — #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ (@INDCricNews) October 26, 2016

Fourth-ranked India will have to win the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand by at least a 4-1 margin to move up a position in the ICC team rankings.

After a series of losing tosses, Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bat first. New Zealand brings in Ish Sodhi, Devcich. Luke Ronchi and Matt Henry are not playing today.

As Bumrah is not 100 per cent fit, Dhawal Kulkarni comes in place of him.

First ODI: India wins #900 by 6 wickets

Second ODI New Zealand pulls off a thriller, squares series

Third ODI: King Kohli aces yet another chase

The teams are

India

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni(captain and wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), AP Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi