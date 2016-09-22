Rahul dismissed for 32. India 42 for 1.

In the milestone Test viz. 500th Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur on Thursday.

Live updates

Pujara is the new man.

10.16 am: Santner strikes first blow for the Kiwis; Rahul dismissed for 32. India 42 for 1.

10.15 am: After 10 overs, India 35 for no loss, Vijay 9, Rahul 26

10.10 a.m: India 26 for no loss in 8 overs; Vijay 6, Rahul 20

9.45 am: Excellent two overs from the New Zealnd bowlers Trent Boult and Wagner keeping the Indian openers quite.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul gave India a sedate start. At the end of two overs, India 12 for no loss.

Following are milestone Tests in Indian cricketing history over the past 84 years.

1st Test: 1932

Captain: CK Nayudu; Opposition: England; Venue: Lord’s; Result: Lost by 158 runs

100th Test: 1967

Captain: Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi; Opposition: England; Venue: Edgbaston; Result: Lost by 132 runs;

200th Test: 1982—83

Captain: Sunil Gavaskar; Opposition: Pakistan; Venue: Lahore; Result: Drawn

300th Test: 1996—97

Captain: Sachin Tendulkar; Opposition: South Africa; Venue: Ahmedabad; Result: Won by 64 runs

400th Test: 2006

Captain: Rahul Dravid; Opposition: West Indies; Venue: Kingston; Result: Won by 49 runs.

Performance over the years — after every 100 Tests

Tests 1—100

Won: 10; Lost: 40; Drawn: 50.

Tests: Till 200th

Won: 35; Lost: 72; Drawn: 93

Tests: Till 300th

Won: 56; Lost: 98; Drawn: 145.

Tests: Till 400th

Won: 88; Lost 129; Drawn: 182

Test: Till 499th

Won: 129; Lost: 157; Drawn: 212.

In the milestone Test viz. 500th Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur on Thursday.

As usual, Virat Kohli has opted for the 6-5 combination (six batsmen and 5 bowlers).

Virat Kohli has also opted for KL Rahul, who is in tremendous form, above Shikhar Dhawan. He has also opted for Ravindra Jadeja in place of Amit Mishra.

As expected New Zealand has fielded three spinneers.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said "Part of the 500th Test, I couldn't even imagine I'd be captaining it. I am grateful and honoured."

The teams

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, 8Mark Craig, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, rent Boult