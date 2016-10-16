India is the first international team to have completed 900 ODIs.

Welcome to the live updates of the first India-New Zealand ODI at Dharamsala on Sunday. Team India led by Virat Kohli recently trounced New Zealand 3-0 in the Test series with Ravichandran Ashwin picking 27 wickets and claimed the man-of-the-series award. Now without the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, India are to face New Zealand in the five-match ODI series.

The first of the ODI is played at Dharamsala on Sunday.

15th over: Pandya continues. Excellent bowling from Hardik Pandya. Neesham and Latham should show some character to put some competitive score on the board for India to chase. New Zealand 55 for 5.

14th over: Bumrah continues. Kiwis 53 for 5.

13th over: Pandya strikes and it is Luke Ronchi. Ronchi is out for 0 and Kiwis 48 for 5. Pandya gets his third wicket. Memorable debut so far for this young Hardik Pandya. Good captainship from Dhoni by keeping Pandya at one end.

(Indian players congratulate Hardik Pandya after dismissing Guptill in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photo: AP)

12th over: Bumrah continues. Latham picks up another boundary. Kiwis 48 for 4.

Ronchi and Latham should hold fort and put on a reasonable partnership to put New Zealand out of trouble.

11th over: Pandya changes ends and into the attack. Excellent catch from Umesh and Anderson is out. What a catch from Umesh Yadav. Kiwis 43 for 4. New Zealand in deep trouble. New Zealand are continuing their form from the Test match. Luke Ronchi is the new man. Kiwis 43 for 4.

10th over: Bumrah into the attack. Excellent change of bowling from Dhoni. One run from this over. New Zealand 42 for 3.

9th over: Umesh continues. Wild swish and miss from Corey Anderson. He wants to break the shackles. Good delivery outside the off stump from Umesh Yadav. Anderson smashes through covers for his first boundary. First boundary from Umesh over. New Zealand 41 for 3

A partnership is expected from Latham and Corey Anderson to put pressure on India.

8th over: Pandya continues. Excellent ball from Pandya just beating the outside edge of Latham. Three fast bowlers in Pandya, Yadav and Bumrah, and with the swing Pandya and Yadav get, can India dismiss New Zealand cheaply? New Zealand 36 forf 3.

7th over: Umesh continues. Umesh strikes and it is Taylor is out for 0. Absolute beauty from Umesh. Kiwis 33 for 3 after 6.2 overs. There's plenty of bounce and swing on offer on this pitch for Yadav who continues to probe around the off stump of the new batsman, Corey Anderson.

6th over: Pandya continues. first ball, Latham smashes it for a boundary. Taylor is the new man. Kiwis 33 for 2.

5th over: Umesh to continue. Umesh strikes crucial one dismissing Kane Williamson for 3. Kiwis 29 for 2.

4th over: Pandya to continue. Excellent bowling from the debutant. Good shot from Latham and it is a boundary. Two boundaries in two balls. New Zealand 27 for 1.

3rd over: Umesh to continue. Kane Williamson is the new man. Another good over from Umesh. New Zealand 18 for 1

2nd over: Hardik Pandya into the attack. First boundary of the Kiwi innings. A cheeky one through the slips. Two boundaries in the over. another boundary. Two cheeky ones and another a smashing hit through point. Treating the debutant harshly. Hardik Pandya strikes. Martin Guptill is out for 12. Kiwis 14 for 1.

1st over: Umesh Yadav to open the bowling. India is the first team to play 900 ODIs. Excellent over so far from Umesh Yadav. New Zealand 1 for no loss

The New Zealand openers are in the middle. Martin Guptill and Tom Latham.

Indian cricket team members posing for group photo, prior to the beginning of the 900th ODI at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: R.V. Moorthy Indian cricket team members posing for group photo, prior to the beginning of the 900th ODI at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Set for an exciting encounter between the teams.

Dhoni and his men are on to the field followed by New Zealand team for the national anthem.

Indian captain M.S. Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first on a placid track. Hardik Pandya will be making his ODI debut and was handed over the Indian cap by the former all-rounder Kapil Dev.

India Team

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (captain and Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand Team

Martin Guptill, TWM Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi (wicket-keeper), Mithcell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell