more-in

Rajneesh Gurbani is the news-making speedster this past week for his match-winning 12-wicket haul in Vidarbha’s shock win over the mighty Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy semifinal.

Also Read Hat-trick star Gurbani cleans up Delhi

On Saturday, the Nagpur-based 24-year-old ensured headlines by becoming only the second man — first being Tamil Nadu’s B. Kalyanasundaram against Bombay in April, 1973 — to take a hat-trick in Ranji Trophy final.

Gurbani’s pre-lunch spell of 8.4-4-15-4 gave him an impressive haul of six for 59. In the space of seven deliveries, Gurbani’s inswingers shattered the stumps of Vikas Mishra (7), Navdeep Saini (0), Dhruv Shorey (145) and Kulwant Khejroliya (0), in that order, and ended Delhi’s first innings.

“I am an outswing bowler but today, I realised my inswingers were falling in place. So I gave it all and, by the grace of God, took those wickets when the team really wanted them,” said Gurbani when talking to The Hindu on Saturday.

“Obviously, it is a dream of any fast bowler to take a hat-trick or take five wickets in the Ranji Trophy final. It’s a special feeling. I bowled with an intention of taking wickets but never thought of a hat-trick.

“Since I got wickets off the fifth and sixth deliveries of the over, I did not think of the hat-trick when I was fielding in the next over. But once I heard someone shouting from the crowd, “hat-trick ball”, I was keen to bowl at the stumps or at least make the batsman play.”

The reward was particularly sweet as Gurbani had to leave the field due to dehydration late on Friday. “I was only thinking of staying on the field throughout the Delhi innings or at least bowl the first over today. I am well aware that if I bowl well, my team will win.”

Asked to look at his future, the humble Gurbani admitted he had a long way to go. “I need to work a lot on my fitness and endurance. Skill-wise, I have to improve a lot. I need to enhance my pace even as I work on gaining more control over line and length.”