My game has not changed, says Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel and West Indian Lendl Simmons have been a successful opening pair for Mumbai Indians putting on half-century partnerships four times.

Together they have made 619 runs in 13 matches, exactly a 100 runs short of MI’s most successful opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya who opened the innings on 20 occasions.

But in the ongoing VIVO IPL10, the two-time winner MI has opted for England’s Jos Buttler to open the innings with the Indian left-hander. They have been successful too , making 45 against Rising Pune Supergiant at Pune and 65 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first home match.

Both have made the most of the six-over power play and MI has benefited posting a nine-run plus total in the first game and chasing down KKR’s 178. Parthiv said: “When myself and Lendl opened the innings, it turned out to be successful and we won the title in 2015. With Rohit (Sharma) coming down the order it gives MI stability and it gives us (Parthiv and Buttler) to play our shots in the first six overs.

“I think we gave a good start in the first two games before I got out at the wrong time. My game has not changed at all, I am still playing the game the way I have been all the time. It’s important to stick to your game and not worry about what the batting order is. I just go out and play my game.”

When asked if MI heaved a sigh of relief after winning a close game against KKR, Parthiv said: “This is a tournament in which lots of runs have been scored in the last few overs. We were always confident, especially with the way Hardik (Patel) was batting in the nets or even in the last game. We knew if we can take it deep we can always chase anything on this ground. Obviously dew was a very big factor, I think. But it was good to get a win early in the season.”

Parthiv who has played 105 matches so far for Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians and scored 1976 runs of 1729 balls for a strike rate of 114.29, will look forward to another breezy knock against the Hyderabad team on Wednesday.