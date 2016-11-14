Mumbai stumbles against UP’s spinners

WAGING A LONE BATTLE: Even as wickets fell around him, Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav kept plugging away and was decidedly unlucky to fall one short of a well-deserved century.

MYSURU: Based on the form and team line-ups, an aficionado would have billed the Ranji Trophy Group A game between table-topper Mumbai and the under-performing Uttar Pradesh as one between the former’s batsmen versus the latter’s pacers.

Eventually though it was the spinners — the wicket was softer than the one used for the last match — who walked away with a major chunk of the 11 wickets that fell on the opening day at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wodeyar Ground.

Thanks to Kuldeep Yadav’s chinamen, ably supported by Saurabh Kumar’s left-arm orthodox spin, Uttar Pradesh restricted Mumbai to 233 in its first innings.

But the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led side couldn’t make it an ideal day as it lost seasoned opener Tanmay Srivastava, whose off-stump went cartwheeling with a peach from Tushar Deshpande at the fag end. Had Australian umpire Sam Nogajski upheld a confident caught-behind shout against Samarth Singh, then UP would have been in a much worse shape than their eventual 22 for one.

The day belonged to the Yadavs from either side. While Kuldeep continued his wicket-taking form of the season, Mumbai’s Suryakumar fell agonisingly short of registering a second hundred in as many games. However, Suryakumar’s 99 — before he missed an audacious sweep off part-timer offie Shivam Chaudhary to be adjudged leg-before — shaped Mumbai’s innings even as it kept losing wickets frequently.

Suryakumar’s innings was in contrast with his overtly patient 110 against Railways last week. While he left the ball outside off, he didn’t miss out on any scoring opportunity, even while losing partners at the other end. His straight-drives off the lanky Ankit Rajpoot and cover drives, off both the left-arm spinners, were a treat to watch for the handful who had gathered here on Sunday.

Once Suryakumar became the seventh Mumbai wicket to go down, Kuldeep came into action big time. Kuldeep, who had forced a nick off Mumbai captain Aditya Tare in his first over after the lunch break, bamboozled the tail with his accurate bowling. This prevented debutant Aditya Dhumal from adding valuable runs down the order.

Kuldeep was also supported by aggressive field placements by Bhuvneshwar on his captaincy debut. Not just for the spinners, but even for pacers early on, Bhuvneshwar persisted with a 7-2 off-side field, thus tempting Shreyas Iyer into a false stroke.

As for his bowling, Bhuvneshwar bowled quick and troubled the Mumbai openers in an opening spell of 4-4-0-0. He changed ends after the short break for another five-over spell and returned immediately after lunch for another four-over burst.

The scores:

Mumbai — 1st innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Dwivedi b Ahmed 7, Kaustubh Pawar c Dwivedi b Rajpoot 4, Shreyas Iyer c Umang b Saurabh 35, Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Chaudhary 99, Aditya Tare c Dwivedi b Kuldeep 30, Siddhesh Lad c Ahmed b Saurabh 13, Abhishek Nayar c Dwivedi b Kuldeep 0, Aditya Dhumal st Dwivedi b Kuldeep 34, Shardul Thakur c Ahmed b Saurabh 0, Tushar Deshpande b Kuldeep 0, Vishal Dabholkar (not out) 2; Extras (b-4, lb-3, w-2): 9; Total (in 75.2 overs): 233.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-42, 3-55, 4-114, 5-164, 6-169, 7-223, 8-226, 9-230.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 13-6-27-0, Ankit Rajpoot 14-1-54-1, Imtiaz Ahmed 12-4-39-1, Saurabh Kumar 17-3-53-3, Kuldeep Yadav 15.2-1-46-4, Umang Sharma 1-1-0-0, Shivam Chaudhary 3-1-7-1.

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: Tanmay Srivastava b Deshpande 3, Samarth Singh (batting) 8, Saurabh Kumar (batting) 5; Extras (lb-4, nb-2): 6; Total (for one wkt. in 12 overs): 22.

Fall of wicket: 1-13.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul Thakur 3-1-9-0, Tushar Deshpande 6-2-8-1, Abhishek Nayar 3-2-1-0.

Toss: Mumbai.