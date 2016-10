Madhya Pradesh defeated Punjab by 16 runs while Andhra scored a four-wicket win over Mumbai in the senior women’s inter-zonal limited overs tournament at Guntur and Perecharla on Friday,

The scores: At Guntur: Mumbai 208 for 7 in 50 overs (Jemimah 97, S. Naik 33) bt Andhra 211 for six in 45.3 overs (Chandra Lekha 52 n.o., S. Meghana 47, N. Anusha 37).

At Perecherla: Madhya Pradesh 170 for eight in 50 overs (Varsha Choudary 59, V. Pooja 29, Mehak Kesar three for 50) bt Punjab 154 in 49.3 overs (Parveen Khan 43, Taniya Bhatia 36, Jasia Akthar 33, Aparna Srivastava three for 39).