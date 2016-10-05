The Justice Lodha Committee has directed the BCCI member associations not to transfer or deploy the money received following the BCCI decisions taken at the AGM on September 21 and at the EWC meeting on September 30.

“You are aware that a Status Report has been filed before the Supreme Court for certain directions and that will be taken up for hearing on 6th October 2016. In this light of events, as the actions of the BCCI to transfer these funds is contrary to this Committee’s directions and sub judice, you are hereby directed not to in any way transfer or disturb those funds that have been transferred as above to your association. If anything is done contrary to this express direction, it will be brought to the knowledge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court for appropriate orders on contempt,’’ the Committee has said in a mail to the member associations.

The advisory also reminds the member associations, despite certain stipulations placed on the BCCI, a decision was taken at the two meetings “to disburse large funds to each association without framing the Disbursement Policy which was mandatory. It is further learnt that amounts between Rs. 10-20 crore were disbursed to each association as infrastructure subsidy and Rs. 28 crore as compensation shares from the Champions League T20 cancellation. The banks confirm that most of these transactions were hurriedly carried out by RTGS between 29th September and 1st October.”