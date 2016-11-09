India did not get its first home Decision Review System (DRS) appeal in Test cricket right, but Joe Root was probably lucky. The Indians appeared quite confident that he was leg before to Umesh Yadav, but umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s original decision stayed.

The new rule that came into existence in September 2016 says: “Under the previous DRS conditions, for a not-out lbw decision to be overturned, the ball needed to have hit the pad well in line with the stumps and the projection needed to show the ball pretty much crashing into the stumps. Now, for such decisions to be overturned, more than half the ball still needs to hit the pad in line with the stumps, but not as much as before, and more than half the ball still needs to hit the stumps, but not as centrally as before.”

Haseeb Hameed also got it wrong when he was given out leg before to Ravichandran Ashwin. The mistake he did was not to consult his partner Root. England would have saved a DRS appeal if Hameed had talked it over with Root. But the 19-year-old was spontaneous in his decision making process; he made the gesture and appealed.

“Yeah, that was my fault. We didn’t quite get it right today. I’ve sort of made it a habit to get them wrong, hopefully I can change it through the rest of the series.”

Alastair Cook decided to walk once given out. He did speak to Hameed and it’s not known what exactly transpired, but Cook walked when it actually seemed that Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery (that struck Cook on the outside of his front foot pad) may have missed the leg stump.

Speaking about the incident later, Root said: “I think he discussed it with Hameed. But it’s hard for a guy on debut to tell the captain...it’s hard enough already and it’s hard to tell him to walk off.

“He (Cook) felt he went quite far across the stumps and was pretty disappointed he didn’t use it. But these things happen and you just have to get on with it.