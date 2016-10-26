Misbah disappointed with Windies’ downfall

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq showed disappointment over the downfall of the once-mighty West Indies after Pakistan recorded a series-clinching win in the second Test here on Tuesday.

Pakistan thumped the West Indies by 133 runs on the fifth and final day to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The defeat is West Indies’s 19th in its last 29 Tests since November 2013, having won only four and drawn the remaining six. It is in total contrast to the West Indies team of the 1980s, when under Clive Lloyd’s captaincy it was an indomitable force at international level, going undefeated in 27 Tests from January 1982 to December 1984.

“That’s bit disappointing and if you see their strength in international cricket they were always a force but now they are having a downfall,” said Misbah after Pakistan’s victory in Abu Dhabi.

“They are a young side with some players performing well in bits and pieces at the moment. They will become a good side but at the moment they are lacking experience.

“Everyone wants to see a strong West Indies side like we had in the past. Right now it’s really a big disappointing factor for all of their fans.”

The West Indies now faces the prospect of a whitewash in the Tests, with the third and final match starting in Sharjah from Sunday.

It was also routed 3-0 in both the Twenty20 and One-Day International series which were played before the Tests.

Misbah, who equalled the legendary Imran Khan’s record of most Tests as captain with 48, is understandably happy with his own team’s progress.