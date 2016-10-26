Sport » Cricket

Abu Dhabi, October 26, 2016
Updated: October 26, 2016 00:09 IST

Misbah disappointed with Windies’ downfall

  • AFP
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Misbah-ul-Haq.
— PHOTO: REUTERS
Misbah-ul-Haq.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq showed disappointment over the downfall of the once-mighty West Indies after Pakistan recorded a series-clinching win in the second Test here on Tuesday.

Pakistan thumped the West Indies by 133 runs on the fifth and final day to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The defeat is West Indies’s 19th in its last 29 Tests since November 2013, having won only four and drawn the remaining six. It is in total contrast to the West Indies team of the 1980s, when under Clive Lloyd’s captaincy it was an indomitable force at international level, going undefeated in 27 Tests from January 1982 to December 1984.

“That’s bit disappointing and if you see their strength in international cricket they were always a force but now they are having a downfall,” said Misbah after Pakistan’s victory in Abu Dhabi.

“They are a young side with some players performing well in bits and pieces at the moment. They will become a good side but at the moment they are lacking experience.

“Everyone wants to see a strong West Indies side like we had in the past. Right now it’s really a big disappointing factor for all of their fans.”

The West Indies now faces the prospect of a whitewash in the Tests, with the third and final match starting in Sharjah from Sunday.

It was also routed 3-0 in both the Twenty20 and One-Day International series which were played before the Tests.

Misbah, who equalled the legendary Imran Khan’s record of most Tests as captain with 48, is understandably happy with his own team’s progress.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's promotion to number four proved successful in Mohali. High on confidence, he will look to clinch the series at his home ground.

MS Dhoni eyes series-clinching win in Ranchi
A total of 39 names have been announced with each of the squads, according to a statement from the board.

BCCI announces U-19 Challenger Trophy squads
The BCCI’s long explanation came after the Lodha Committee responded with a note to the BCCI saying that its President and Secretary must give compliance undertaking for adopting the Reforms in Cricket report.

BCCI unable to proceed with IPL media rights bid

Last year Saqlain Mushtaq worked with the England team during its series against Pakistan in the UAE.

Saqlain hired as England's spin consultant for India tour

More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India's 500th Test
What is your memorable India Test match moment?
Laxman-Dravid partnership against Aus in 2001
The tied 1986 Chennai match
Kumble's 10-wicket haul at Kotla
Sehwag's 309 against Pakistan in Multan
Other (Tell us below)

Tennis

Kerber has Halep’s measure

Kuznetsova stuns Radwanska

Siddhant Banthia, Zeel Desai win junior titles

Nadal opens tennis academy with Federer as guest of honour

Bopanna & Huey in semifinals

Paes and Ramkumar to team up

KPIT men’s ATP Challenger: Wild cards for Vishnu Vardhan, Siddharth Rawat

WTA Future Stars: Shivani in u-16 final

Paes & Begemann crash out in first round

Reaching the top easier than staying there: Sania

Football

2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held from Oct 6-28

Rodriguez’s strike saves Pune’s blushes

Two sides in a battle to retain new-found form

U-17 WC: Delhi gets the nod

Boca Juniors posts win

Belfort’s winner takes Blasters to third

ATK will look to consolidate as it takes on struggling Mumbai City

Guwahati confirmed as U-17 WC venue

Late Messi penalty seals dramatic Barca win

Habas vs Materazzi — the return of familiar rivalry

Races

Captain Morgan impresses

Pune track work

Star Style runs with a good chance

Ice Glacier wins Mysore Derby

Cameron for Golconda St.Leger

Feliciana clinches feature

Costa Del Sol wins main event

Serjeant At Arms may score an encore in Mysore Derby

Life Awaits, War Envoy and Fresh Start please

Sky Mine wins feature event



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

AGONY AND ECSTASY: Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is all pumped after getting through Jermaine Blackwood’s defence that left the West Indian five short of a century.

Yasir spins Pakistan to series-clinching win

Yasir Shah took ten wickets in Pakistan’s crushing 133-run second Test win over West Indies here on Tuesday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead ... »