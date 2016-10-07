Sport » Cricket

Durban, South Africa, October 7, 2016
Updated: October 7, 2016 00:05 IST

Miller leads SA in epic run chase

  • AFP
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
home comforts On his home ground, Miller blasted his 118 from just 79 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes, as South Africa reached their target with four balls to spare.
AFP
home comforts On his home ground, Miller blasted his 118 from just 79 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes, as South Africa reached their target with four balls to spare.
TOPICS

cricket

One-day cricket

Proteas complete second highest run-chase to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead

David Miller hit a sensational century as South Africa pulled off the second highest ODI run-chase of all time on Wednesday in a four-wicket triumph over Australia at Kingsmead.

Miller hit 118 not out off 79 balls as South Africa chased down what had been a ground record 371 for six by Australia with four balls to spare.

“It took a freakish innings to win the game. It was an amazing knock,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

David Warner and skipper Steve Smith hit centuries for Australia and seemed to have done enough to get their team back into the series after losing the first two matches of the five-game series.

“I said at the toss that we needed one batsman to get a hundred and two of us did it,” said Smith.

“You don’t lose too many games with 370 on the board but credit to South Africa. David Miller played an absolute blinder.”

From the jaws of defeat

The match seemed all but won for Australia when 20-year-old Andile Phehlukwayo joined fellow left-hander Miller with South Africa precariously placed at 265 for six.

Phehlukwayo survived a confident appeal for a catch behind the wicket off Chris Tremain before he had scored but Australia did not have a review left. Replays showed a clear edge.

Phehlukwayo made 42 not out and helped Miller see South Africa home with an unbeaten partnership of 107 off 74 balls as Australia’s inexperienced bowling attack once again failed to contain the home team’s batsmen.

The left-handed Warner hit 117 off 107 balls and captain Smith made 108 off 107 deliveries.

South Africa were always close to the required rate, with opener Quinton de Kock making 70 off 49 balls, but the hosts kept losing wickets.

Miller, though, was undeterred despite hobbling between wickets because of a groin strain.

He hit ten fours and six sixes, one of them bouncing off a grandstand roof out of the ground, in making his third one-day international century.

“It was the best win that I have been involved in,” said Du Plessis. “Most teams would have felt they were dead and buried.”

Warner made his runs off 107 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes, while Smith, who said at the toss that “every match is a final for us” after they lost the first two games, faced 107 balls and hit nine fours and a six.

Although Dale Steyn picked up two wickets late in the innings, he conceded 96 runs in ten overs, the most by a South African in ODIs.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Indore will host its first ever Test match.

Ind v NZ: Indore excited ahead of Test bow

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India has won nine Tests out of 16 matches and lost only two with other five ending in draws.

Virat Kohli: 'Learnt a lot from Dhoni'
David Miller smashed 10 fours and six sixes during his unbeaten 118 off just 79 balls.

Du Plessis lauds 'ridiculous' Miller
England players practice ahead of their ODI against Bangladesh.

War games in Bangladesh ahead of England battle

More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India's 500th Test
What is your memorable India Test match moment?
Laxman-Dravid partnership against Aus in 2001
The tied 1986 Chennai match
Kumble's 10-wicket haul at Kotla
Sehwag's 309 against Pakistan in Multan
Other (Tell us below)

Tennis

Eetee comes from the brink to beta Mihika

ITF blasts Sharapova

Nishikori, Berdych bow out

Chaukulkar knocks out Mohit Mayur

Bhambri goes down in singles and doubles

Ranjeet and Vishnu begin with easy wins

Sharapova’s doping ban cut from 2 years to 15 months

Myneni not quite ready for Paes offer

Karman Kaur knocks out sixth seed, advances

Bava knocks out Kirrtane

Football

Dynamos rattle Chennaiyin in its den

It could have been worse: Materazzi

Mumbai City takes on in-form NorthEast

Football scheme launched

Football leagues need to be merged, says Abhishek

Lara Grande scores Atletico winner

Chennaiyin vs Dynamos — a contest between similar styles

‘I’m trying to build a close-knit team’

Pandita signs professional contract with La Liga club

Odds heavily stacked against Kerala Blasters

Races

Good Fortune clinches Urs Kar Trophy

New Crown pleases

Dancing Phoenix well prepared

Serenita catches the eye

Monte Greco pleases

Royal Sceptre excels

Sir Majestic expected to score

Frivolous impresses

Hall Of Famer shines

Sans Peur wins main event



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

Charting India's 500 Tests

In September, India played its 500th test match against New Zealand in Kanpur. In this journey spanning 84 years, 285 cricketers have pla... »