MI scampers home

Manish Pandey’s heroics, especially in the death overs, guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total of 178 for seven. But Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya’s onslaught forced the Knight Riders to wilt under the pressure and helped MI retain its supremacy over the visitors in a tense finish.

Thanks to Rana’s maiden IPL fifty and Pandya’s finishing touches, Mumbai Indians opened its tally in the 10th edition of the tournament by overhauling the target off the penultimate ball of the final over at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

When Pandya joined Rana in the middle after Kieron Pollard holed out in the deep, the game was all but sealed in the Knight Riders favour with Mumbai Indians requiring 60 off 23 balls.

But the left-handed Rana, hitting the ball cleanly even when the Mumbai Indians middle-order didn’t click with two umpiring decisions going against the team, and Pandya turned the tables in no time.

Despite Pollard’s wicket, the duo fetched 11 runs off Chris Woakes’ remaining five balls to keep MI in the game. Then came the big over, with Rana tonking Trent Boult at will. Pandya made it a perfect over by pulling the last ball into the stands.

Ankit Rajpoot then erred in line and length. Even though he got the prized wicket of Rana, the 10 runs he had conceded off the first two balls meant Pandya was left to chase down 19 off nine.

And the pace-bowling all-rounder then gladly despatched a full-toss over mid-wicket fence to leave him with a target of 11 in the last over.

With five runs required off three balls, he top-edged Boult but substitute Rishi Dhawan — in the field for captain Gautam Gambhir who along with fellow opener Chris Lynn hurt himself in the field — made a mess of the skier running in from deep backward. That gave Pandya an opportunity to complete two runs. The next ball was on his pads and he nudged it to fine-leg for a boundary and burst into wild celebrations.

Scoreboard

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir c McClenaghan b Krunal 19 (13b, 3x4), Chris Lynn lbw b Bumrah 32 (24b, 3x4, 1x6), Robin Uthappa c Hardik b Krunal 4 (3b, 1x4), Manish Pandey (not out) 81 (47b, 5x4, 5x6), Yusuf Pathan c Hardik b Krunal 6 (11b), Suryakumar Yadav c Pollard b Malinga 17 (15b, 2x4), Chris Woakes c Pollard b Malinga 9 (8b), Sunil Narine lbw b McClenaghan 1 (2b); Extras (lb-1, nb-3, w-5): 9; Total (for seven wkts. in 20 overs): 178.

Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Gambhir, 4.2 overs), 2-48 (Uthappa, 4.5), 3-67 (Lynn, 7.3), 4-87 (Yusuf, 11.4), 5-131 (Suryakumar, 16.1), 6-144 (Woakes, 18.1), 7-178 (Narine, 19.6).

Mumbai Indians bowling: Lasith Malinga 4-0-36-2, Mitchell McClenaghan 4-0-51-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-39-1, Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-3, Harbhajan Singh 4-0-27-0.

Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel lbw b Kuldeep 30 (27b, 3x4, 1x6), Jos Buttler lbw b Rajpoot 28 (22b, 1x4, 2x6), Nitish Rana c Narine b Rajpoot 50 (29b, 5x4, 3x6), Rohit Sharma lbw b Narine 2 (6b), Krunal Pandya c Uthappa b Rajpoot 11 (6b, 2x4), Kieron Pollard c sub (Rishi Dhawan) b Woakes 17 (17b, 1x4, 1x6), Hardik Pandya (not out) 29 (11b, 3x4, 2x6), Harbhajan Singh (not out) 1 (1b); Extras (lb-5, w-7): 12; Total (for six wkts. in 19.5 overs): 180.

Fall of wickets: 1-65 (Parthiv, 7.3 overs), 2-71 (Buttler, 8.3), 3-74 (Rohit, 9.5), 4-97 (Krunal, 12.1), 5-119 (Pollard, 16.1), 6-160 (Rana, 18.3).

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling: Trent Boult 3.5-0-47-0, Chris Woakes 4-0-34-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-35-1, Ankit Rajpoot 4-0-37-3.

Toss: Mumbai Indians.

Man-of-the-match: Rana.

Mumbai Indians won by four wickets with a ball to spare.