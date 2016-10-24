The summer of 96 was significant as it opened a new era in Indian cricket. It was on the second Test of the series against England at Lord’s when Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their Test debuts. The duo went on to join the pantheon of cricketing greats.

But in the first Test at Birmingham a gawky youngster Paras Mhambrey from Mumbai made a quiet debut. He also played in the Lord’s Test but was never picked again for Tests and two years later his international career was over.

Two decades later, he is a respected coach in domestic cricket. Paras Mhambrey has struck it rich with the sides he has been coaching in Ranji Trophy.

To Mhambrey,coaching was the natural progression and it was something he has enjoyed doing. “I was into coaching even when I was playing. I was coaching kids at NDA so when I stopped playing in 2003, coaching was the natural choice,” he said.

Mhambrey guided Vidarbha to the knock out stage of Ranji Trophy last season which was only the second time in the history for the team. Before that Mhambrey coached Bengal to its first Ranji Trophy title in 16 years. But he quit first class coaching to join the coaching staff of Mumbai Indians for four years.

“I wanted to be part of Mumbai Indians set up to learn more about the Twenty20 format as it was new challenge for me. The four years I spent with Mumbai Indians helped me a lot to understand the game and the format,’’ he said.

Mhambrey also had stints with the India-A team as bowling coach. He says working with a great cricketer like Rahul Dravid was a good experience. “I spend many fruitful hours speaking to him about cricket. It was an education. He is one of the keen observers of the game. Of course he is reserved so you have to dig out information from him,” said Mhambrey.

Mhambrey is happy that some of the cricketers with whom he has worked during his tenure with the India-A team have eventually made it into the senior squad. “It is great that the likes of Manish, Kedar Jhadav are playing for the senior side now. It shows we have good bench strength. I am impressed with a couple of youngsters who are coming up through the ranks,’’ he said.

The neutral venues for Ranji Trophy matches has found a staunch supporter in Mhambrey as he says doctored pitches were destroying careers of good cricketers. “Matches finishing inside two days on doctored surfaces weren’t helping anyone. Last year was chaotic It is good move on the part of BCCI to play matches in neutral venues.

“Playing away in unfamiliar conditions is a challenge and for cricketers it is learning curve. As professionals cricketers should be prepared for travel as it is part of the game,’’ he said.