Usually a Supreme Court order is readily accepted by the parties concerned. But since the July 18 directive of the apex court, asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India to adopt the Lodha Committee’s recommendations for reform, the Board has seemingly tried to stall implementing the same, citing difficulties.

With the BCCI on Friday pleading its inability to give an undertaking on behalf of its full members, the Supreme Court has stepped in and given them time till October 17.

The BCCI’s full members have been asked to accept the recommendations in full and file an affidavit to that affect by the given date when the apex court opens after the puja holidays.

Speaking about it, a long-time secretary of a full member from the West Zone said, “I have not received any such information. The association will take a call on receipt of such an order. We have already accepted the Lodha Committee recommendations, but partially. We don’t want the money (in reference to the SC’s freezing of various accounts of the BCCI and their state associations)”.

States like Vidarbha and Tripura have adopted the recommendations, and Hyderabad has given an undertaking to a court in Hyderabad that it will fall in line.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association will also look to do the same, and perhaps so will the others over the next 10 days. Now that the SC has decided to deal directly with BCCI’s members, the outcome could be different.