McGrath backs Australia to win

Plainspeak: Glenn McGrath backs India as the favourite in its duel against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Glenn McGrath picked Australia as his team to triumph in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England.

Here at the MRF Pace Foundation for yet another stint with emerging pacemen in India, McGrath shared his thoughts with the media.

“Australia is certainly looking good for the title. Then you have India which is a strong side apart from England, the host. These two sides should also be in the semifinals.”

The last spot in the semifinals, McGrath said, would be a toss up between New Zealand and South Africa. “If Martin Guptill fires for New Zealand early on, then it is a very dangerous side.”

McGrath did not rule out Pakistan’s chances.

“You never know what is going to happen there. They can beat anyone on their day as they still have a good bowling attack.”

Then, casting his eyes on the big India-Pakistan duel, McGrath said, “India is the favourite. It is a better all-round side.”

India’s pace attack

McGrath was particularly pleased with the Indian pace attack.

“Umesh Yadav is bowling really well, and [Jasprit] Bumrah is bowling at good pace with potent yorkers. They should do well in the tournament.” Virat Kohli, McGrath felt, needed to temper his aggression to be among the big runs again.

The Aussie legend felt the scores for the tournament would be in excess of 300 unless the famous English weather played a part.

“In my time, even 200 could be defended. Now even 300 is not enough. I don’t know whether the wickets have become flat or is it just the way the game is played now.”