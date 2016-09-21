A fine 81-run second-wicket stand between Mayank Agarwal and Vinay Kumar helped Belagavi Panthers defeat Namma Shivamogga in the Karnataka Premier League at the KSCA stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 126, Mayank (69 n.o., 47b, 2x6, 5x4) and Vinay (40, 37b, 1x6, 4x4) got going as Belagavi crossed the finish line in the 17th over, with eight wickets to spare.

After electing to bat, Shivamogga was dealt an early blow when opener Sadiq Kirmani fell for one in only the second over. Captain Stuart Binny (29, 27b, 1x6, 4x4) and Pawan Deshpande (23, 17b, 1x6, 1x4) steadied the ship, taking Shivamogga to 125.

Spinner Praveen Dubey excelled with the ball, picking up four wickets. Dubey was declared the man-of-the-match.

The scores: Namma Shivamogga 125 in 19.5 overs (Stuart Binny 29, Pawan Deshpande 23, Praveen Dubey four for 19) lost to Belagavi Panthers 126 for two in 16.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69 n.o, Vinay Kumar 40).