Administrators respond to reports of BCCI lobbying to remove ICC chairman

The International Cricket Council has rallied behind chairman Shashank Manohar, saying the sport’s governing body was united in support of him.

After the conclusion of the ICC’s meetings in Cape Town on October 14, three administrators were asked if it was true that the Board of Control for Cricket in India was lobbying for the removal of Manohar.

CA chairman David Peever said that media reports of certain members in the BCCI turning against Manohar was “speculation”.

“We had constructive and friendly meetings and they were always robust, there was no acrimony at all,” said Peever. “We took a number of decisions and they were all unanimous. The chairman continues to enjoy everybody’s confidence. He’s doing an excellent job.”

ICC CEO Dave Richardson said, “Going into the meeting there was a little bit of talk that India was not happy with the ICC etc. At the end of the week of meetings, I can say that there was a lot of unity and everybody is behind the ICC chairman.”

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) president Giles Clarke echoed the sentiment. “The meetings were held in a thoroughly constructive atmosphere,” he said. “There were a lot of debates and discussions. But there was no war (like situation). The chairman (Shashank Manohar) conducted all the meetings. I have not seen in the last two any opposition to the chairman.”

The interviews were conducted by well-known cricket writer Neil Manthorp for the ICC website.

Talking to The Hindu from Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala said: “The stability of Indian cricket is of primary importance to ICC. We have an excellent relationship with Shashank Manohar. He’s an experienced administrator; he knows what’s happening in world cricket.”