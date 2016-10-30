Maharashtra pocketed three points by virtue of the first innings lead after its Ranji Trophy Group B match against Rajasthan ended in a draw here on Sunday.

Twelve wickets fell on the fourth and final day as Rajasthan lost its remaining two wickets to end the first innings at 330 in 123.4 overs and handing a crucial 131-run first innings lead to Maharashtra.

However, Rajasthan came back to bundle out Maharashtra for a paltry 145 in 60.4 overs in the second innings. It then batted for six overs and was 4 for no loss at stumps.

The scores:

Maharasthra — 1st innings: 461

Rajasthan — 1st innings: Manender Singh c Trunkwala b Sanklecha 63, Vineet Saxena lbw Fallah 13, Puneet Yadav b Sayyed 12, Ashok Menaria c More b Sayyed 42, Mahipal Lomror c Gugale b Khurana 32, Siddarth Dobal lbw b Darekar 59, Chetan Bist not out 59, T.M. Ul-Haq c More b Darekar 10, Aniket Choudhary c Tripathi b Khurana 11, Pankaj Singh lbw b Sayyed 9, Nathu Singh b Sanklecha 4; Extras (b-8, lb-8): 16; Total (in 123.4 overs): 330.

Maharashtra bowling: Samad Fallah 29-7-83-1; Anupan Sanklecha 31.4-9-69-2; Mohsin Sayyed 26-6-71-3; Rahul Tripathi 5.5-2-18-0; Chirag Khurana 14-5-28-2; Akshay Darekar 17-7-44-2; Naushad Shaikh 0.1-0-1-0.

Maharashtra — 2nd innings: Swapnil Gugale c Meneria b Pankaj 1, Murtaza Trunkwala c Dobal b Choudhar 14, Naushan Shaikh run out 9, Ankit Bawne lbw b Pankaj 0, Rahul Tripathi c Saxena b Ul-Haq 13, Chirag Khurana c Manender b Lomror 36, Vishant More c Manender b Ul-Haq 15, Akshay Darekar c Saxena b Nathu 22, Anupan Sanklecha c sub (K. Ajay Singh) b Nathu 2, Mohsin Sayyed (not out) 11; Samad Fallah b Nathu 0; Extras (b-9, lb-6, w-2, nb-5): 22; Total (in 60.4 overs): 145.

Rajasthan bowling: Pankaj Singh 11-3-34-2, Aniket Choudhary 12-2-42-1, Nathu Singh 14.4-6-32-2, T.M. Ul-Haq 9-6-4-2, Mahipal Lomoror 9-5-9-1, Puneet Yadav 3-2-6-0, Ashok Meneria 2-1-3-0;

Rajasthan — 2nd innings: Manender Singh (not out) 0, Vineet Saxena (not out) 4; Total (for no loss in six overs): 4.

Maharashtra bowling: Anupam Sanklecha 3-3-0-0; Samad Fallah 3-2-4-0.

Match drawn.

Man-of-the-match: Naushad Shaikh.

Points: Mahrashtra 3, Rajasthan 1. — Agencies