Magical Rashid spins it SRH’s way

HYDERABAD: Afghan Rashid Khan produced a magical spell of leg-spin bowling to pick three wickets and set the stage for his captain David Warner to rediscover his batting form in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s thumping, nine-wicket wicket win over Gujarat Lions in the Vivo IPL-10 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here in Sunday’s early game.

Once Gujarat Lions was restricted to a modest 135 for seven in 20 overs, the writing was on the wall for a second straight win for the home team on another perfect wicket.

Though Sunrisers lost opener Shikhar Dhawan cheaply in the fourth over, the Aussie duo of Warner, who hit his ninth 50 at this ground for Sunrisers, and Moises Henriques thwarted Lions’ hopes of a comeback with an unbeaten, 108-run second-wicket partnership.

Warner hit Lions captain Suresh Raina straight into the sight-screen and then hit two beautiful fours off debutant leg-spinner Tejas Baroka early on to make his intentions very clear. He even treated the highly-rated pacer Basil Thampi with scant respect.

With the inexperienced Lions attack not adequate to the situation, Sunrisers romped home thanks to another brilliant all-round performance. Warner finished off in style with another massive six over long-on off Baroka.

Earlier, the 18-year-old Rashid bowled a terrific spell — the googlies in his first two overs leaving both the big-hitters — Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch — clueless and trapped in front.

In between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the ever-reliable pacer, induced a pull from the free-stroking Jason Roy, who hit five fours during his brief stay, to be caught at mid-wicket by a diving Dhawan. Lions failed to get the start they would have hoped for.

Then, Rashid struck another telling blow — this time with a classic leg-break to trap Suresh Raina lbw and leave the opposition in dire straits at 57 for four in nine overs. His first spell read an impressive 3-0-12-3.

A 56-run stand off 46 balls for the fifth wicket between Dinesh Karthik and Dwayne Smith was the saving grace for Lions.

Bhuvneshwar was back in business in the 17th over as he forced a threatening Smith — he had hit a superb straight six off left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra — to swing to the substitute fielder in the deep.

With Nehra removing Karthik in 18th over, there were no more fireworks to prop Lions’ total.