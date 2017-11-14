Shastri backs Dhoni

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri with team bowlers during a training session at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Tuesday ahead of the 1st Test Match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as some former players have asked questions about M.S. Dhoni’s future in the T20 format, India chief coach Ravi Shastri has strongly defended the seasoned match-winner.

Cricketers such as V.V.S. Laxman and Ajit Agarkar recently raised the topic of Dhoni’s utility as a T20 player in the coming days.

However, Shastri, who worked during Dhoni’s captaincy as the Team Director, thought otherwise. “People should look at their own career before commenting on Dhoni. The former captain has a lot of cricket left in him and it is the duty of the team to back the legend,” Shastri said during his visit to Fanattic Sports Museum here on Tuesday.

“There is no one better than Dhoni on the field given his ability behind the wicket and with the bat and his presence of mind and sharpness on the field.”

Speaking on the upcoming three-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, starting at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, Shastri said, “This team always turns up on the park to win. We hope to win the series spread over one-and-a-half months before going to South Africa.

“In terms of fielding this team is the best in the world at the moment and that's something that separates this team from Indian teams of the past.”