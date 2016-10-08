‘For the Board to get State associations to agree, an SGM has to be convened’

Even as the BCCI, which incidentally comes under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, faced a host of challenges after a trying time at the Supreme Court on Friday, there was a sense of calm at the TNCA here.

A majority of the State associations do not agree with all of the Lodha panel’s recommendations and apparently prefer to wait for the Supreme Court to pass an order — which, they feel, will have wide ramifications for all sporting bodies across the country — and then decide on their next course of action that includes a review petition.

To the question of returning the money sent to the State associations by the BCCI, a reliable source in the TNCA said: “Each State association received around Rs. 17 crore as its share from the compensation money that the Board got after the Champions League was scrapped. That money has not been used and will be returned to the Board as per the court directions.”

On the Supreme Court’s warning that it might have to stop BCCI payments to the State associations if the Board does not fall in line, the source said: “The State associations are dependent on the BCCI for funds. The money comes in the form of its share in the media rights, sponsorships and surplus from matches conducted. The associations could manage with the funds they have for a few more days or months beyond which they will require money.”

“The State associations conduct the matches, own the grounds — not the BCCI” said the source. “Out of the media rights share, 70 per cent goes to the State associations and only 30 per cent to the BCCI.”

The source said: “For the BCCI to get the State associations to agree to all of the recommendations, a special general meeting will have to be convened. And as per the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, a resolution implementing all the recommendations would have to be passed by a two-thirds majority.

“This is highly unlikely to happen.”