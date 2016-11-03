The Justice R.M. Lodha Committee overseeing the implementation of its ‘Reforms in Cricket’ report has advised the BCCI to comply with the Supreme Court orders of July 18 and October 7 and 21 to “avoid any hindrance to the cricketing calendar and to ensure the continued enjoyment of the sport by its aficionados.”

The Supreme Court by its orders dated July 18, October 7 and 21 has asked the BCCI and its members to adopt the Justice Lodha Committee recommended Memorandum of Association, Rules and Regulations.

The Lodha Committee has also told the BCCI that “The proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the BCCI and England Wales Cricket Board (ECB) concerns bilateral cricketing policy, the formulation of which is not a part of the mandate of the Committee. As far as payments are concerned, if they are to be made directly by the BCCI, no directions can be given by this Committee until relevant details are furnished by the BCCI.”

The BCCI has asked the five staging associations - Saurashtra, Andhra, Punjab, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu - if they can host the Test matches matches without facing financial crunch.