The Justice Lodha Committee will file a status report to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, notifying the developments with regard to reforms in cricket as per its recommendations.

On July 18, the Supreme Court had validated virtually all the recommendations that mandated radical changes in the BCCI’s governance and management structure.

The Lodha committee has, after July 18, served two sets of timelines for the BCCI and its member units to implement the recommendations.

It has been quite obvious that the BCCI is disinclined to implement the recommendations as a result of which the Lodha Committee will convey to the apex court the impediments it is facing to take the reforms in cricket matter further and to its logical end.

“The status report will be filed in the Supreme Court tomorrow,” said a person closely following all action in New Delhi.

