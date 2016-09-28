The Supreme Court-appointed committee, in a status report, asks the court to appoint in their place a panel of administrators to ensure the smooth transition from the old to the new system recommended by the committee.

The Justice Lodha Committee has recommended that the Supreme Court “supersede the present office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with immediate effect and appoint in their place a panel of administrators to ensure the smooth transition from the old to the new system recommended by the committee”.

The panel, in a status report submitted to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, also petitioned the court that it “direct that all decisions of the BCCI taken after 18.7.2016, which are contrary to the judgement dated 18.7.2016 of this Hon’ble Court and/or the directives of the SC Committee for implementing the same are non est and ineffective and any other direction as may be deemed fit for the implementation of the judgement dated 18.7.2016.’’