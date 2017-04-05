Hello and welcome to the first match of IPL 2017. It was an injury-riddled few days leading up to the season opener for most teams. Today, after the opening ceremony's glitter scattered into the night and the blazes faded, home side Sunrisers Hyderabad took on its co-finalist from last year, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and handed it a 35-run defeat.

------------

Well, depending on your franchise loyalties, you either really enjoyed the last 15 or so minutes of that match, or found it really dull. Things were going quite decently for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the halfway mark, with Kedhar Jadhav and Travis Head cruising along on the momentum Chris Gayle set up with his six-filled cameo. But as Rashid Khan, the unknown quantity struck with two key wickets, before changes of pace instigated one too many desperate hoicks straight down Sunrisers Hyderabad's fielders' throats on a day where too many chances were grassed otherwise. One, especially embarrassingly so. Looking at you, Naman Ojha.

--------------

Live updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Shane Watson has a cast-iron alibi for this loss (all the injured Kohlis, de Villierses and Rahuls, duh). But he takes up responsibility (which he was handed only very recently), and says they are still searching for their combination.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is all praise for Yuvraj. He must be secretly proud that for once, he wasn't the sole torch-bearer among his side's batsmen. Good show.

Yuvraj Singh gets the Man of the Match award. And of course, his crazy hairstyle is the first question put to him. Sigh, IPL. Yuvi says he was confident, and played expressively, thanks to the hours he has spent practising. Well, he did get dropped twice. That helps too.

----------------

RCB | 172 all out after 19.4 overs (Aniket Choudhary 6 off 2 || Lose by 35 runs)

Well, Cutting to finish the formalities now.

Choudhary gets a six under his belt. Albeit, it was a top-edge. Don't judge him, they all count. And a direct-hit by sub Chris Jordan to run Chahal (3 from 7) out ends the misery for RCB.

RCB | 165/9 after 19 overs (Yuzvendra Chahal 2 off 5 | Aniket Choudhary 0 off 0 || 43 runs required from 6 balls)

Bhuvi's final over. Can he hammer a few more nails into RCB's coffin?

Well, Mills still has some fight in him, square-driving Bhuvi for six on the full. Some shot for a number 8, that. But there, a slower delivery does for Mills (6 from 3) when he gets the umpteenth leading edge of the match, taken by a Warner who takes a somersault getting under the swirling ball.

RCB | 156/8 after 18 overs (Yuzvendra Chahal 0 off 2 | Tymal Mills 0 off 0 || 52 runs required from 12 balls)

Nehra. And yet ANOTHER leading edge, as Watson (22 from 17), possibly RCB's last hope, skies a full-toss straight into Henriques' hands at Mid-off.

And now, the senior bowler is on a hat-trick, as he castles Aravind (0 from 2) with a yorker even as he tried to clear some space to get under it. Chahal, though, survives the hat-trick delivery, but only just, wafting at an out-swinger. It's nearly all over for RCB.

RCB | 154/6 after 17 overs (Shane Watson 20 off 14 | Sreenath Aravind 0 off 1 || 54 runs required from 18 balls)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in at the death now. If the target isn't all that unachievable by T20 standards, Bhuvi can make it that much harder to achieve.

Not with this sort of embarrassing fielding. So, get this. Binny skies it, right? Naman Ojha screams at the top of his voice, waving all surrounding fielders away, displaying the sort of authority and responsibility that a commandant would expect of his cadets. With eye trained on the ball, he realises he's undershot it, stretches forward and tumbles as the ball bounces right off his butter-laden gloves. Look, see for yourself...

But no worries, says Bhuvi. And bowls a riser that stuns Binny (11 from 10) into top-edging a catch right into Yuvraj's ungreased palms. How deep does Ojha want to sink into the crack left in the ground by his tumble?

RCB | 151/5 after 16 overs (Shane Watson 18 off 11 | Stuart Binny 10 off 8 || 57 runs required from 24 balls)

Cutting in again.

Binny, now, has creamed it for a flat six over Midwicket. All swing and timing. And now, he enjoys a bizarre let-off as a weak attempted dab over Short Third-Man doesn't make it far even as the fielder actually backs away from the lob instead of running in to pouch it.

RCB | 139/5 after 15 overs (Shane Watson 13 off 8 | Stuart Binny 3 off 5 || 69 runs required from 30 balls)

Rashid Khan now bowling them wrong 'uns more liberally. That's the confidence you get with a few wickets under your belt. But he ends the over with an absolute half-tracker that Watson bludgeons away for six over Long-On as a matter of course.

RCB | 130/5 after 14 overs (Shane Watson 6 off 6 | Stuart Binny 1 off 1 || 78 runs required from 36 balls)

Bipul finally comes on.

Turning it awkwardly into Baby from around the wicket, Bipul strikes with his fourth delivery, which Baby (1 from 3) is forced to chop-flick straight up and get caught just outside the inner circle at Midwicket. The RRR is creeping up, as surely as RCB's hopes are plummeting.

RCB | 126/4 after 13 overs (Shane Watson 29 off 14 | Sachin Baby 0 off 0 || 82 runs required from 42 balls)

Rashid Khan back. And, after giving away a slogged four gift-wrapped in a full-toss, he bags Head (30 from 22) with a similar but less-full googly that goes straight down Yuvraj Singh's throat at Long-On. And an STO kicks in.

RCB | 118/3 after 12 overs (Shane Watson 1 off 1 | Travis Head 25 off 19 || 90 runs required from 48 balls)

Henriques.

Oh, and looks like Jadhav (31 from 16) is gone here, even as he skids in a circle along the ground at the striker's end. A second ago, Ben Cutting had let it rip at the stumps from Long Leg, and connected directly, nearly blinding Wicketkeeper Naman Ojha's eye as the bails explode onto his eye. Watson is in, with the RRR having crept above 11 per over once again.

RCB | 111/2 after 11 overs (Kedhar Jadhav 29 off 14 | Travis Head 21 off 16 || 97 runs required from 54 balls)

Nehra back on now. Why is Warner ignoring Bipul Sharma? He needs Nehra's overs at the death too, doesn't he?

Jadhav tucks in, whacking a full-toss through Midwicket and then just angling a paddle sweep from hip-height into the Backward Square-Leg boundary for consecutive fours.

RCB | 98/2 after 10 overs (Kedhar Jadhav 19 off 10 | Travis Head 19 off 14 || 110 runs required from 60 balls)

Moises Henriques now brought on. Head strikes him for a four through Long-On, while Kedhar Jadhav biffs it past him for a straight four. 13 runs knocked off the target.

RCB | 85/2 after 9 overs (Kedhar Jadhav 13 off 7 | Travis Head 13 off 10 || 123 runs required from 66 balls)

Cutting discovers to his dismay that bowling short on this wicket isn't the way to go. They moment the length is dragged back, Jadhav has hoisted Cutting over Midwicket for six.

RCB | 74/2 after 8 overs (Kedhar Jadhav 5 off 3 | Travis Head 11 off 8 || 134 runs required from 72 balls)

Rashid Khan stays on.

His length has been strangely pulled back this over, as he goes for 13 runs, courtesy a driven four to Travis Head and a biffed pull-shot through Midwicket by Kedhar Jadhav.

RCB | 61/2 after 7 overs (Kedhar Jadhav 0 off 0 | Travis Head 2 off 4 || 147 runs required from 78 balls)

Deepak Hooda into the attack now. Good time to bring him on as the field restrictions are removed, and SRH looks for wickets.

Gayle ain't havin' none o' dat, mon. He spans his giant hands forward to catch Hooda on the full-toss and send him rocketing up and over the ropes for six. Aha! But Hooda dupes him next with a ball that lacks in any variation whatsover and has the big West Indian Gayle (32 from 21) skew the shot lofted high on the half-volley and into David Warner's hands on the Long-Off boundary. Big, big wicket, that. RCB can't afford to sober up, but they'll so sorely want to after this wicket.

RCB | 54/1 after 6 overs (Chris Gayle 26 off 18 | Travis Head 2 off 2)

Rashid Khan, the Afghan, into the attack now. Mandeep flat-bats him through the Covers for four. But Rashid has his first IPL wicket here, as he skids one quickly into Mandeep's (24 from 16) body, and plucking the under-edge of his bat onto the stumps.

RCB | 48/0 after 5 overs (Chris Gayle 26 off 18 | Mandeep Singh 20 off 12)

Ben Cutting now to mix things up. And mix things up, he does. Slower ones, cutters, length variations will bamboozle you even if you are Chris Gayle. Just 5 off it.

RCB | 43/0 after 4 overs (Chris Gayle 22 off 12 | Mandeep Singh 20 off 12)

And Gayle now clearly thinks of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as his very own amusement park, as he swings Bhuvneshwar high and robust over Long-On for six. Bhuvneshwar loses his line a bit, before Mandeep helps him to the Long-On boundary when he gets some pace.

RCB | 28/0 after 3 overs (Chris Gayle 13 off 8 | Mandeep Singh 15 off 10)

Nehra back. And he goes! Gayle sends him into the Fine-Leg boundary for four, before Mandeep drives him through Mid-on for another four, and Gayle clobbers it for a six over Long-On.

RCB | 12/0 after 2 overs (Chris Gayle 2 off 4 | Mandeep Singh 10 off 8)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar now. He'll be hoping for some swing here. None at all. Though he keeps it full the entire over. And gets respect from the batsmen. Just 1 run.

RCB | 11/0 after 1 over (Chris Gayle 1 off 1| Mandeep Singh 10 off 5)

Right. So, how will RCB go about this chase with three big batsmen out of the ranks? Ashish Nehra to get things going as Chris Gayle takes strike with Mandeep Singh at the other end.

Nehra's first ball had a hint of swing. The rest of them, not so much. Mandeep strikes the last two for four, one through Midwicket, and the other, through Third Man.

---------------------------------------

So, that was quite the performance with the bat from the defending champs on their home ground, setting Royal Challengers Bangalore a steep target of 208. Once Warner fell, Sunrisers Hyderabad well-wishers may have felt their faces drop just a bit. But this was one batting display in which the rest of SRH really kicked on, half-centuries emerging from the bats of Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh and a cameo from Shikhar Dhawan. There were a few too many grassed chances for RCB to not feel aggrieved at their fielding effort.

The RCB captain would have wished for a tighter bowling display too, given the major — major — injured batsmen they are missing this game. Shane Watson donned his trademark tormented look very early on, ending up going at an economy of nearly 14 runs an over. Though he wasn't nearly as expensive as young Aniket Choudhary, who went for half a century of runs in fewer balls than Yuvraj scored his.

RCB had best hope Chris Gayle kicks in. They're going to need a magic start to stay and have a chance at this target. In fact, it would be their highest successful chase. SRH has quite the bowling line-up even without the young Fizz — Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be formidable.

Royal Challengers Bangalore need 208 to win at a Required Run Rate of 10.4 an over.

-----------------------------------------

SRH | 207/4 after 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 16 off 12 | Ben Cutting 16 off 6)

Well, we're way past the 190 mark. Watson to bowl the final over of the innings.

Cutting is a great man to have in the middle at this stage. And he immediately kicks on with an absolutely muscled six over Deep Cover, from low on his knees. That was some blow. And another for the road to finish off, getting way back into his crease and hooking a short delivery over Square Leg for six.

SRH | 191/4 after 19 overs (Deepak Hooda 15 off 10 | Ben Cutting 1 off 1)

Mills with his final over.

Yuvraj has flicked it nonchalantly through Fine-Leg for four. And then he stands up tall to hoick a Mills snorter op and over Deep Midwicket. But Miills now comes back with an off-cutter that cuts Yuvraj (62 off 27) in half as well as his bails.

Right.

SRH | 179/3 after 18 overs (Deepak Hooda 14 off 9 | Yuvraj Singh 52 off 24)

Choudhary into his final over.

Another drop. Chahal, this time. You don't drop a batsman like Deepak Hooda, much less tip it over the rope for six. And now, clearly fear seeping into the youngster's mind as he sprays it way wide of Yuvraj twice in a row. He must have been going for the wide yorker. And now, Yuvraj has brought up his fastest ever IPL fifty, off 23 balls — his highest score, in fact, playing for the Sunrisers — with a scythed four over Point.

Hooda, now, literally crab-walks outside his off-stump, and tries to shovel a yorker through Midwicket. 17 off the over.

SRH | 162/3 after 17 overs (Deepak Hooda 4 off 5 | Yuvraj Singh 47 off 22)

Mills to try his luck against Yuvraj in this murderous mood.

Woof. Mills drills it into the pitch, Yuvraj drills it through the onside for a four.

And Mills spends the rest of the over experimenting with changes of pace. To great effect. Hooda didn't know much.

SRH | 155/3 after 16 overs (Deepak Hooda 2 off 2 | Yuvraj Singh 42 off 19)

Oh, and Henriques (52 from 37) has danced down the track for the last time tonight, as he skies Chahal straight into Baby's hands at Long-On.

Another Time-Out.

Well, that must not have been a very "strategic" time-out, as Yuvraj comes right out and squeezes a googly into the air and into no-man's land in the Covers. And another lifeline — well, that's harsh — as Chahal offers width, Yuvraj slaps on the up and over Cover, and Mandeep leaps heroically only to have the ball pop out mid-flight. At least he saved the six.

Superb over in the context of the game. Just 4 come off it. 190 is still very much on the cards, though.

SRH | 151/2 after 15 overs (Moises Henriques 52 off 35 | Yuvraj Singh 40 off 17)

Henriques is like, "I'm here too, you know!" and swats Aravind away to the Sweeper-Cover boundary for four to bring up his fifty. Oh lord. Yuvraj is picking the ball like the moon at high tide, as he redirects a back-of-the-length delivery high over Midwicket for a six before shooting one more six over the same region, just for good measure.

SRH | 132/2 after 14 overs (Moises Henriques 40 off 31 | Yuvraj Singh 33 off 15)

Watson back... for more treatment?

Seems like it, as Yuvraj pulls a feeble short ball viciously first up to earn a four through Midwicket. Now Watson's brain kicks in, as he pushes his length fuller, and varies his pace to keep the over's bleeding down to 8 runs.

SRH | 124/2 after 13 overs (Moises Henriques 38 off 28 | Yuvraj Singh 27 off 12)

Choudhary.

Yuvraj is in some mood here. First, he swats at a good length delivery only to get a thick under-edge that misses the off-stump for four. Then he slams another good-length delivery with some authority over Long-Off for six. And then, an off-balance hook goes crashing into the advertising boards beyond the Deep Midwicket boundary for another four.

And now Yuvi gets a lifeline too! Dropped. He pulls, Aravind's eyes at Square-Leg light up. He cups his hands Aussie style. Ball goes straight through and into his sternum. Fortune favouring the brave much?

18 from that over.

SRH | 106/2 after 12 overs (Moises Henriques 38 off 28 | Yuvraj Singh 10 off 6)

Yuvraj is in the house. Aravind is chipped powerfully (if that is even a thing) over Midwicket for four. Vintage Yuvraj, that shot. So much wrist in that.

SRH | 98/2 after 11 overs (Moises Henriques 36 off 26 | Yuvraj Singh 4 off 2)

It's Stuart Binny now.

If a batsman is able to get down on his knees and sweep-paddle you for four through Square-Leg, you can best be defined as Military Medium. Which is not such a bad ploy, as it turns out — Dhawan (40 from 31) finally miscues, no doubt trying to muscle the paceless good-length delivery over Long-On, only to be caught by Sachin Baby along the ropes.

And Yuvraj is out there.

SRH | 88/1 after 10 overs (Moises Henriques 34 off 24 | Shikhar Dhawan 36 off 29)

Choudhary brought back on after his 16-run first over.

He is striking up a good pace now and seems to have dragged his length back a bit, forcing the batsmen to play it into the ground. And now, he has confused Dhawan for pace as he toe-ends a horizontal-bat swipe straight up, only for it to land in no-man's land at Mid-On.

SRH | 84/1 after 9 overs (Moises Henriques 32 off 22 | Shikhar Dhawan 34 off 25)

Chahal continues. He's mixing it up here, inviting the batsman with width, slipping in the odd googly, pulling the length back. But the Sunrisers batsmen are countering the tight bowling with sprightly running, as they turn a decent over into a 9-run one using just their feet.

And it's the Strategic Time Out. Those still exist?

SRH | 75/1 after 8 overs (Moises Henriques 27 off 19 | Shikhar Dhawan 30 off 22)

Travis Head with some offies.

Henriques doesn't seem to mind the pace off the ball, as he skips down to launch the fourth delivery over Long-On for six.

SRH | 64/1 after 7 overs (Moises Henriques 19 off 16 | Shikhar Dhawan 27 off 19)

Chahal not turning it big by any means, here. Flat and straight seems to be keeping the batsmen down to singles.

SRH | 59/1 after 6 overs (Moises Henriques 17 off 13 | Shikhar Dhawan 24 off 16)

Shane Watson brings himself on now. This seems like a bit of a hit-and-run approach to bowling changes.

Not a great change, it turns out, as Dhawan finally gets into the leather, pulling a four through Square Leg, then drilling it straight down the ground for another four. Watson comes back with a full and wide delivery, only to be smashed for four through the off-side as it gets a bit too full, and then gets a short one pulled into the boundary ropes at Square Leg. Good over for SRH, and SD. 17 off it.

SRH | 42/1 after 5 overs (Moises Henriques 17 off 13 | Shikhar Dhawan 7 off 10)

Sreenath Aravind in now.

Dhawan looks to be showing intent now, trying to bash one, though not getting it beyond the ropes. Henriques does, pulling strongly behind square for four.

SRH | 33/1 after 4 overs (Moises Henriques 10 off 9 | Shikhar Dhawan 5 off 8)

Yuzvendra Chahal brought in. And there was some confusion, though not thanks to any spin. Henriques had a bit of a will-he-won't-he moment between the wickets.

SRH | 29/1 after 3 overs (Moises Henriques 8 off 6 | Shikhar Dhawan 3 off 5)

Mills continues. He has a really sharp angular delivery that sometimes gets sprayed a bit too wide. Just 6 off the over.

SRH | 23/1 after 2 overs (Moises Henriques 4 off 2 | Shikhar Dhawan 1 off 3)

Aniket Choudhary to run in now. And Warner is off again, caressing a drive through the covers for four. And the rattled youngster oversteps. And Warner capitalises with the first six of the IPL, blasted high from shoulder height. I've never seen it, but this must be how lava looks bursting out of an open volcano.

But Choudhary has the last laugh, as Warner (14 from 8) miscues a seaming delivery straight to Backward Point.

This guy is getting some swing here. Though the new batsman, Moises Henriques, has crashed one through Point for four. 16 runs and a wicket off this over.

SRH | 7/0 after 1 over (David Warner 4 off 4 | Shikhar Dhawan 0 off 2)

Tymal Mills to get the proceedings going, as David Warner takes strike.

Warner gets one through Point for four with a softest of dabs. Mills has some serious pace, and that isn't necessarily going to do someone like Warner in.

Toss

Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and elect to field on this evening Hyderabad wicket.

It's been 10 years. And like a ripened marriage, it doesn't make sense to make too much of a hue and cry. So, not much of an opening ceremony, really. Just a few fireworks, skies lit up with vivid streamers. A sparkling tableau or two. Just Ravi Shastri mastering the ceremonies as former senior Indian cricketers take laps of honour in buggies.

There were light showers over the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, strong enough to cancel the scheduled team practice sessions and bring the covers on. Wait. It's the IPL. It's supposed to be raining boundaries.

-------------

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Rashid Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson, Kedhar Jadhav, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (capt), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting,Shikhar Dhawan,Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (c), Sreenath Aravind, Avesh Khan, Samuel Badree, Stuart Binny, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aniket Choudhary, AB de Villiers, Praveen Dubey, Chris Gayle, Travis Head, Iqbal Abdulla, Kedar Jadhav, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, Tabraiz Shamsi, Billy Stanlake, Shane Watson.