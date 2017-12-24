Ind vs SL updates | All-round India seal T20 series 3-0

Innings

A collective bowling performance by India restricted Sri Lanka to a modest 135 for 7 in the third T20 in Mumbai. The wickets were shared between all five bowlers with Jaydev Unadkat the most effective with 2 for 15. Asela Gunaratne top scored for Sri Lanka with 36.

Toss

India won the toss in the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka and opted to bowl first in Mumbai. With the series already in the bag, India however chose not to bring in all their three newcomers selected for the series.

Washington Sundar, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder who made his ODI debut recently, will be playing his first T20 for India. There was no place for Deepak Hooda and Basil Thampi. Washington replaced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammad Siraj replaced Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka made a couple of changes, replacing Angelo Mathews and Chaturanga de Silva with Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka. Mathews was ruled out due to a hamstring tear.

