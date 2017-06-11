IndiavsSouth Africa: Bowlers help India march into semi-finals

India enter the semi-finals and will face Bangladesh. The game was virtually over at the interval when South Africa folded for 191 thanks to some disciplined Indian bowling, better fielding and some reckless running and calling by the South African batsmen. Three run outs - two of those being top-order players - cost them dearly. It wrecked the momentum and in the end they failed to bat out 50 overs. India hardly looked like losing the game. There was not much in it for the bowlers as the sun came out and Dhawan and Kohli felt at home.

Bumrah is the Man of the Match: "Enjoyed bowling with the new ball. Good to win the toss and bowl first."

Kohli: "We go away from this game more confident. A complete fielding performance. If we can repeat this performance then we will get over the line. Always good to get AB out early, he can always hurt you."

AB de Villiers: "Not an ideal way to finish a tournament like this. Credit to them in those first 15-20 overs. We normally don't bat that way. We never got going."

38 overs: India 193/2 beat South Africa 191 by 8 wickets

Yuvraj finishes this with a six! Duminy drops it short, Yuvi was waiting for that and with six needed, he does it in one shot - thwacked over deep midwicket

37 overs: India 183/2. Target 192

Less than 10 needed here as South Africa go through the motions. Kohli rocks back to Tahir and slaps it wide of midwicket for a four.

35 overs: India 173/2. Target 192

Appeal for an lbw against Yuvraj. Tahir reviews after it is given not out. Replays show an inside edge to the pad to he is safe. Earlier Kohli whipped him through midwicket for a four.

34 overs: India 166/2. Target 192

Appeal for an lbw off Yuvraj off Tahir. SA choose not to review and a wise choice because that pitched outside leg

31 overs: India 154/2. Target 192

WICKET - No century for Dhawan today though. He tries to launch Tahir for a six down the ground but miscues it because he failed to pick the googly and it goes swirling towards long-off. Du Plessis charges to his right and and takes the catch

28 overs: India 142/1. Target 192

Now Virat reaches his fifty. Punches it to deep point. Dhawan meanwhile wants another ton and he swats the bowling, pouncing on anything remotely short. The conditions are so good that you can play freely across the line

26 overs: India 125/1. Target 192

Dhawan scored a century last match so can he sneak in one more here? With shots like this he can - a short-arm pull off Morris swatted away wide of midwicket, picked the gap and it sped away.

24 overs: India 115/1. Target 192

Dhawan reaches his fifty with a four scooped over mid-on. India moving along rather quickly here.

23 overs: India 110/1. Target 192

Sublime Kohli at The Oval! Morkel drifts on the pads and whips him away wide of midwicket. Then he drives wide of cover. Both shots offering the full face of the bat and the ball just sped away off the bat

21 overs: India 100/1. Target 192

Back to back boundaries by Kohli this time off Morkel but this time a bit streaky. He slices one over backward point and the second is a thick outside edge that races past first slip and gully

20 overs: India 90/1. Target 192

India motoring along and Dhawan nearing his fifty here. Phelukwayo drops it wide outside off and spanked away wide of point.

19 overs: India 85/1. Target 192

Back to back boundaries by Dhawan off Tahir. Capitalising on poor length, dropping too short and pulled to deep midwicket and the following ball is short and wide and cut away

18 overs: India 76/1. Target 192

Close call for Dhawan as he chips one off Phelukwayo and the ball drops just short of mid-on. The sun's out again.

17 overs: India 75/1. Target 192

Some action in this over Tahir comes on and there's an appeal for a stumping off Dhawan. He drags his foot back. Earlier he swept him for four to fine leg

16 overs: India 70/1. Target 192

Some chances being created in this over from Phelukwayo. Kohli nearly edges one to the keeper as the ball nipped back in and went past the bottom edge; then an outside edge goes low to Amla's right at first slip - would have been a stunning catch. However a poor bit of fielding at mid-on costs a couple of runs. Mixed over for SA

15 overs: India 65/1. Target 192

Another example of exquisite timing by Virat as he punches Morris wide of mid-on for four, looked like a defensive push. Both these batsmen looking more confident now

14 overs: India 58/1. Target 192

Some Kohli magic at the start of the over as he effortlessly lofts Phelukwayo over long-off for a six. He just went through with tjhe shot like he was playing the straight drive. Timing

Getting a bit overcast.

13 overs: India 50/1. Target 192

Kohli pulls a short one from Morris and he would have been a bit nervous as the ball nearly carried to fine leg where the fielder dived forward. Tough one for Morkel

12 overs: India 47/1. Target 192

Phelukwayo comes on and his first ball is pushed away to deep cover, should have been no mire than a single but a misfield allowed two more. Kohli nearly edges it to the keeper as the ball keeps low and sneaks past the under edge

11 overs: India 41/1. Target 192

Direct hit at the batsman's end but for a change the batsman is safe. Dhawan picks a quick single and the fielder does well to dive and aim at the stumps but Kohli was too quick

10 overs: India 37/1. Target 192

After being kept quiet by Morkel, Dhawan responds with back to back fours off the same bowler. The first was driven neatly wide of mid-off and the second past cover, the fielder diving in vain. Morkel oversteps and the free hit is sliced over backward point but not timed well enough for a boundary

9 overs: India 25/1. Target 192

Another quiet over. A quick single by Kohli to break the spell of dot balls.

8 overs: India 24/1. Target 192

Morkel tests out Dhawan by angling it across from over the wicket. Plays out a maiden. The final ball nearly took the edge.

6 overs: India 24/0. Target 192

WICKET - Rush of blood from Rohit Sharma and it costs him his wicket! He made room looking to launch Morkel for a straight six out of The Oval but he got a thick outside edge, de Kock initially moved to his left but had to quickly change direction and did well to catch the rocket

Kohli gets off the mark with a nudge to the leg side.

5 overs: India 23/0. Target 192

Nothing going right for South Africa. A pull by Dhawan goes to fine leg but the fielder Phelukwayo over runs the ball and it's a boundary

4 overs: India 18/0. Target 192

Wow! A simple pick up shot by Dhawan sends the ball over deep square leg for six, using the pace of Morkel, signs of Sanath Jayasuriya there

3 overs: India 12/0. Target 192

Rabada's testing Rohit here. Beaten again outside off and the short ball kicks up and nearly brushes Rohit's glove. Rohit responds with an exquisite straight drive and a pull that nearly carries over the rope

2 overs: India 2/0. Target 192

It looked like the run-out bug had bitten India too! Dhawan set off for a quick single and he was really struggling to make it to the other end. The throw from Miller was wide, had he hit Dhawan would have gone

1 over: India 0/0. Target 192

Rabada came so close to getting Rohit in the first over as the ball just sneaked past the outside edge. Good over, a maiden

44.3 overs - South Africa 191 all out

Run outs galore! South Africa will not want to see a replay of their innings! The third run out and they have failed to bat out 50 overs. Duminy works it to the deep on the on side, they take the first run, set off for the second but there is much confusion thanks to a misfield, Tahir is in trouble as he dives for the batsman's end and the throw is accurate to Dhoni, at normal speed he was clearly short of his ground

Imran Tahir is run out by M.S Dhoni

43 overs: SA 190/9

Bumrah's firing in the yorkers, not giving much away. Attacking field on the off side at this stage of the innings, Tahir is struggling to get it past them.

WICKET - Bhuvneshwar comes on and gets the 8th wicket. Rabada playing down the wrong line, turns his bat and gets a thick outside edge to Dhoni who dives forward. 184/8

WICKET - Bhuvneshwar on a hat-trick! He's getting the edges and this one was thicker than the previous. Huge deflection that carries to slip. Yet another left-hander - Morkel this time - perishes to Bhuvneshwar bowling over the wicket. 184/9

The hat-trick ball is cut away confidently to third man.

42 overs: SA 184/7

These wickets aren't helping South Africa's bid to accelerate. Singles in this over by Ashwin. They're struggling to bat out 50.

41 overs: SA 182/7

Appeal for an lbw by Bumrah against Phelukwayo. It was a Bumrah yorker, hitting the base of the pad and the umpire wasn't convinced but India chose to review, and a good review. No inside edge, ball tracker showed that hitting middle and leg. 7 down. Rabada walks in and he pulls Bumrah for four to deep square

40 overs: SA 178 for 6: Bhuvneshwar into the attack, Phehlukwayo takes a single of the first ball. Excellent stuff from Kumar.

39 overs: SA 175 for 6: Ashwin into the attack. Duminy cuts and gets a welcome boundary. The running seems to be a big problem for South Africa today. After the first ball boundary, good comeback from Ashwin.

38 overs: SA 169 for 6 : Pandya to bowl his last over. Another mix-up but Jadeja misses the stumps. Excellent comeback from this youngster. Only two runs from this over Pandya finishes off his spell (1 for 52).

37 overs: SA 167 for 6 : Bumrah into the attack, starts off with a wide. Some excellent bowling from Indians are adding pressure into the South African batsmen. Pressure gives wickets. Chris Morris is out caught by Kumar off Bumrah. 167 for 6. Phehlukwayo is the new man.

36 overs: SA 165 for 5 : Pandya continues. Pressure mounting on Duminy and Morris. Runs tickle in by singles. No boundaries in sight. Virat Kohli uses his bowlers brilliantly.

35 overs: SA 162 for 5 : Jadeja to bowl his last over. Is it another run-out????? No Morris is safely in. Two singles in third and fourth balls. Good spell from Jadeja (1 for 39)

34 overs: SA 159 for 5 : Pandya continues, single taken off the first ball. The South Africans now deal only in singles and twos. Pandya removes the dangerous looking du Plessis. What a wicket it was 157 for 5. Now India is on fire. Morris is the new man.

33 overs: SA 156 for 4 : Jadeja continues, du Plessis takes a single. Excellent over from Jadeja. Four runs from this over.

32 overs: SA 152 for 4 : Pandya into the attack. Another wide from this young fast bowler. By far a very good over from Hardik Pandya.

31 overs: SA 148 for 4 : Shout for LBW, umpire gives him out and SA goes for a review. A little bit of inside edge saves the day for Duminy. Decision reversed.

30 overs: SA 145 for 4 : Ashwin into the attack. A mix-up and another run-out. An excellent fielding and throw to the non-striker end. David Miller is run-out. SA 142 for 4. Today the fielding of India is brilliant.

29 overs: SA 142 for 3: Jadeja continues, de Villiers takes a single. A run-out chance, de Villiers is quick he is out. Very good work from M.S. Dhoni, a big wicket for India. AB de Villiers is run-out for 16. 140 for 3. Miller is the new man.

28 overs: SA 139 for 2 : Bumrah into the attack. de Villiers takes a single followed by du Plessis. Shy at the stumps by Jadeja and du Plessis is safe. du plessis 27, de Villiers 15

27 overs: SA 132 for 2 : Jadeja continues, de Villiers takes a single off the first ball. Ball spun and takes a leading edge of du Plessis. Good over from Ravindra Jadeja.

26 overs: SA 131 for 2 : Pandya continues, de Villiers smashes the first ball for a beautiful boundary through covers. Another boundary this time from Faf du Plessis. Pandya is leaking runs now. Wide, 11 runs so far from this over. Two more deliveries to go, excellent stuff from Jadeja at point. 12 from the over.

25 overs: SA 119/2: Optimistic shout from Jadeja for an lbw as de Kock was playing the reverse sweep. The ball hit the bat. The next ball de Kock goes for the regular sweep, the slog rather and he misses it completely and is bowled! Important wicket for India considering his record against India. AB de Villiers comes in. Gets off the mark with two to deep cover.

24 overs: SA 116/1: A cut to deep point brings up de Kocks fifty, his 14th'in one-dayers. Pandya is bowling it short of a length. Brilliant save from Jadeja on the off side. 6 off the over.

23 overs: SA 110/1: Jadeja gives Faf a bit too much width and he punches to deep cover and they take three. Oval bathed in sunshine, and blue shirts. Jadeja is bowling it flat. de Kock was looking for a single to get to his fifty.

22 overs: SA 104/1: Faf is beaten trying to drive Pandya. A straight drive by de Kock hits the stumps, unlucky for him. He then whips off his pads and nearly beats the gap at deep midwicket. Four off the over.

21 overs: SA 99/1: Jadeja to continue. Spread put field and singles available. The sun's out. Faf du Plessis pushing the singles.

20th over: SA 94 for 1 : Ashwin continues and concedes a boundary to de Kock. Excellent shot from de Kock. Excellent running from these two South African batsmen. 10 runs from this over

19th over: SA 84 for 1: Jadeja continues, Seven runs from this over. Jadeja completes his over very quickly. de Kock 37, du Plessis 6

18th over: SA 77 for 1: Ashwin starts off with a wide. Excellent placement from Amla and the ball races to the long-off boundary. A very good shot. Now Amla begins to open up. Ashwin removes Amla caught brilliantly by Dhoni. What a delivery. Amla is out for 35. Faf du Plessis is the new man.

17th over: SA 71 for no loss : Jadeja into the attack. Only singles are trickling in for South Africa. Only four runs from this over.

16th over: SA 67 for no loss : Ashwin continues. Ashwin brings in all his expertise into play. The openers are playing it safe against him.

15th over: SA 62 for no loss : Pandya continues, Amla smashes the first ball for the first six of the match. It is too hard for these two to rotate the strike. excellent bowling and captaincy from India. After the first ball six, excellent bowling from Hardik Pandya. Boundary from Amla. Good over for South Africa.

14th over: SA 52 for no loss : Ashwin continues. South Africa openers should think something out of the box to score runs or at least rotate the strike.

13th over: SA 50 for no loss: Pandya continues. Indian bowlers are putting pressure on Amla and de Kock and make them think differently. Very good stuff.... Fifty for South Africa. Dropped by Pandya.

12th over: SA 48 for no loss : Ashwin continues, Very good bowling from the off-spinner. He is holding back his speed. Last ball boundary from de Kock.

11th over: SA 41 for no loss : Hardik Pandya into the attack. The pitch seems to be slow than the previous games. Jadeja shies at the stumps which gives one extra run for South Africa. six runs from this over.

10th over: SA 35 for no loss : Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack. Excellent stuff from the off-spinner. Only two runs from the over.

9th over: SA 33 for no loss : Bhuvneshwar continues, still no sign of Ashwin on a pitch which is slightly slower than the previous match. Excellent bowling from the Indians.

8th over: SA 30 for no loss : Excellent field-placement from Virat Kohli. The Indian bowlers are not allowing Amla and de Kock to free their arms. Half-hearted appeal from Bumrah the ball pitches outside the leg stump.

Indian fans throng the stadium for the all important game against South Africa in the Champions Trophy match in Oval on Sunday.

7th over: SA 28 for no loss: Excellent bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar adding pressure on the South African openers.

6th over: SA 26 for no loss

5th over: SA 21 for no loss : Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues. Another boundary for de Kock. Excellent work from Jadeja at point.

4th over: SA 16 for no loss : First boundary for South Africa and Quinton de Kock. Excellent straight drive picks him a boundary. 7 runs from this over.

3rd over: SA 9 for no loss : Brilliant fielding from Virat Kohli. A close shave for Hashim Amla. Five runs from this over

2nd over: SA 4 for no loss: Jasprit Bumrah shares the new ball. Quite over so far from the bowler. Another excellent over from India.

1st Over: SA 3 for no loss: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings for India, starts off with a wide. Quinton de Kock has scored five centuries off 9 matches against India when batting first. Interesting indeed..... Good over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The umpires are out in the middle followed by the Indian team and the South African openers of Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla.

The Indian and South African teams are out for the respective national anthems.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and has elected to bowl first. Ravichandran Ashwin comes in place of Umesh Yadav. South Africa also makes one change, Wayne Parnell goes out, Andile Phehlukwayo comes in.

Both India and South Africa can still qualify for semis if both the remaning Group B games get washed out.

Will Ashwin play for India? Let us wait and watch. Who will be spearhead the fast bowling department? Will Mohammed Shami also play for India? Let us wait with bated breath....

Sourav Ganguly analyses the pitch and says that spinners will play an important part. Good day for cricket and a good wicket to bat on, said Ganguly.

The two Group B matches are now virtual knock-out games — whoever wins will be through to the semifinals.

In case of a washout of India-South Africa match, India can still be in the semifinals as it has a better run-rate than South Africa.

Pakistan beat South Africa, Sri Lanka stunned India and — in what was less of a surprise than the other two — Bangladesh overcame New Zealand after seemingly being down for the count.

India's loss has thrown Group B tantalizingly wide open, and turned Sunday's game against South Africa at the Oval into a knockout tie.