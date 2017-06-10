Leave Root alone, he’ll be England’s Tendulkar: Swann

more-in

Graeme Swann's Test career lasted only five years, but for the majority of that period he was arguably the finest spinner in the world.

There was no mystery to Swann's off-breaks; instead he relied on traditional tools for his 255 Test wickets, getting the ball to dip, drift, and rip out of the rough.

He was what all teams hope their spinner will become: a thorough match-winner. Swann won three Ashes series and spearheaded England's historic series victory in India in 2012.

These days, the 38-year-old is an insightful, entertaining voice on British radio, with his irreverent sense of humour still intact.

Excerpts

England's ODI revival: The main reason is picking guys who are specialist one-day players. In the era that I played, if you played in the Test side, you played in the one-day team. We played a brand of old-fashioned cricket. When you are doing well in one form of the game, like we were in Test cricket for a long time, you rely on that and forget about the others, almost sub-consciously. Teams like Australia and South Africa would get 400s. We were thinking it would be great to get 300. I remember a World Cup game in Colombo (2011 quarterfinal) where we got 230 (229) and were convinced it was a good score. Sri Lanka knocked it off in 39 overs. We were a long way behind. The 2015 World Cup really exacerbated the whole thing. Things had to change.

Putting country first: They allowed Stokes and Woakes to stay in India to play in the IPL (and miss the ODIs vs. Ireland). I don't agree with that. If there is an international game, you should always play for your country. To say it was just Ireland is degrading the opposition. It degrades an international cap. Undoubtedly, you are going to play better cricket (in the IPL). You are not going to gain anything by playing against Ireland, but it’s humiliating for Ireland. It’s like saying we really don’t care about you and you are a B-grade nation.

R. Ashwin’s home season: I've always seen just how talented he was. His variations aren't out of this world, his carrom ball doesn't really spin. He's not invented new weapons like Shane Warne pretended to all the time. He just bowls no bad balls. He's metronomic, just brilliant. Also the more wickets you get, the more your reputation grows, and people start playing the reputation rather than the ball coming at them. We saw with England in the winter: they truly believed going into the last day, 'Oh my God, we've got Ashwin and Jadeja, [and we're going to fail].' Being bowled out in Chennai is one of the worst days' cricket in English history. They gave 10 wickets away on a flat pitch. And he'll believe his own reputation as well, that makes you a better bowler. Every game he's confident.

Joe Root as England Test captain: I don’t actually agree with that because Joe is potentially our best ever batsman. I’d love to just leave him alone, not burden him with captaincy. Let him be our Sachin Tendulkar. The pressures of captaincy are all-encompassing. I don’t think it’s going to help his batting. I hope I’m wrong and hope that he goes on to greater things like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. But I'd have let Stuart Broad do it for a while. Well, teams never let bowlers be captains. Even though bowlers are more intelligent than batsmen!

Good leg-spinners emerging: International cricket is begging for a match-winning leg-spinner again. We need a Shane Warne to come along. He is the best bowler ever to have played the game, without a doubt. Because leg-spin is impossible to bowl. You can’t learn it. You’re either born to do it, or you aren't. What any team would do for Shane Warne! But there are some good off-spinners around the world. Ashwin’s flying the flag. Nathan Lyon’s a good bowler. Then there's Mehedi Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh. As long as there are spinners in the game, I'm happy.

Retirement: I finished because I couldn’t feel my fingers any more. I have a nerve problem in my elbow. I played three matches more than I should have done. I should have never gone to Australia (2013 Ashes). I’d have given anything to still be playing Test cricket now. I wouldn’t be in the one-dayers, but Test cricket, I would have played till I dropped dead. I love that game. I miss it massively.