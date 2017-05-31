Kumble set to meet BCCI officials today

more-in

Anil Kumble is set to discuss his future as India’s head coach with key BCCI officials in Birmingham on Thursday.

Kumble is likely to meet acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and general manager (cricket operations) Dr. M.V. Sridhar three days before the side’s Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan

While a formal meeting is scheduled for Saturday, after chief executive Rahul Johri’s arrival, Thursday’s discussion could well end the suspense over Kumble’s interest in continuing.

Despite the former India captain having guided the team through a golden run, the BCCI invited fresh applications for the post hours after India departed for the Champions Trophy, the last assignment of Kumble’s year-long contract.

The BCCI announced that Kumble would directly enter the selection process, but it will be interesting to see if he wants to continue in the wake of last week’s developments. There has been talk of differences between coach and captain: according to BCCI officials, Kumble’s working style has been described by Virat Kohli as “overbearing”.

It may, therefore, not come as a surprise if Kumble decides to not seek an extension. If he pulls out, it is likely to create an awkward situation for the establishment — The Hindu understands that no major contender had applied for the post before Wednesday’s deadline.

Ravi Shastri, who preceded Kumble as the Team Director and was interviewed last year, is understood to have been contacted, but has made it clear that he will not apply, following his embarrassing exit last year.