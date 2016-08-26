The left-arm chinaman bowler scalps five, leaving Red with just three wickets to get on the final day

One section of the stands was full, and the players responded by raising their game. The contest intensified under floodlights as India Green made a game attempt at the target of 497 runs on the penultimate day of its Duleep Trophy match against India Red, but faltered against the chinaman skills of Kuldeep Yadav.

The youngster returned his maiden five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket and sent Green to stumps at 217 for seven.

Resuming on 344 for three, Red ended up with 486 to take a firm grip on the match, with Gurkeerat Mann making a rapid 82.

Green openers Robin Uthappa and Jalaj Saxena continued in the same vein as the Red batsmen, showcasing their natural flair and picking easy boundaries. Saxena, a natural when belting the ball, and Uthappa, a compulsive shot-maker, caused anxiety in the Red ranks as the score mounted at a rapid pace.

But Yuvraj Singh did not relent and maintained an attacking field, and the breakthrough came when Saxena played on.

Faced with a monumental task, the Green batsmen had little choice but to attempt to come up with their best. Uthappa flayed the attack and enjoyed his stay in the middle, timing his shots brilliantly and scoring mostly through boundaries. He looked in excellent form, picking the ball early.

But he misread one from Kuldeep and edged to slip. Yuvraj’s smart catch bending forward ended a fine knock.

Kuldeep, mixing things up cleverly, foxed Rajat Paliwal, trapping him in front, and then packed off Parthiv Patel with a delivery that beat the batsman on pace.

However, left-handers Suresh Raina and Saurabh Tiwary dug in to put up 54 runs for the fifth wicket.

The last session was dominated by Kuldeep as Green was stifled into submission, ending the day 280 runs in arrears and three wickets in hand.

What was impressive was that Kuldeep’s best came in conditions not best suited for spinners.

Green leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who finished with five himself, said: “You have to bowl good-length balls on the stumps as much as possible. We did not have many wickets between bat-pad, [but struck] mostly when the batsmen played the wrong line because there was not much help from the pitch. There was no drastic spin.”

The scores: India Red — 1st innings: 161

India Green — 1st innings: 151

India Red — 2nd innings: K.S. Bharat b Rajpoot 20 (20b, 2x4, 1x6), Abhinav Mukund c Tiwary b Dinda 169 (221b, 20x4), Sudip Chatterjee lbw b Gopal 114 (182b, 14x4), Yuvraj Singh c & b Saxena 10 (18b, 1x4, 1x6), Gurkeerat Mann st Parthiv b Gopal 82 (96b, 13x4, 1x6), K.B. Arun Karthik lbw b Gopal 14 (27b, 1x4, 1x6), Kuldeep Yadav c Sandeep b Ojha 28 (62b, 4x4), Akshay Wakhare lbw b Gopal 0 (7b), Anureet Singh (not out) 33 (54b, 2x4, 3x6), Ishwar Pandey b Ojha 0 (3b), Nathu Singh b Gopal 6 (12b, 1x6); Extras (b-7, lb-2, nb-1) 10; Total (in 116.5 overs): 486.

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-279, 3-300, 4-370, 5-404, 6-425, 7-431, 8-480, 9-480.

India Green bowling: Sandeep Sharma 16-2-69-0, Ashoke Dinda 21-6-69-1, Ankit Rajpoot 17-1-77-1, Jalaj Saxena 22-0-74-1, Pragyan Ojha 11-1-58-2, Shreyas Gopal 28.5-4-123-5, Rajat Paliwal 1-0-7-0.

India Green — 2nd innings: Robin Uthappa c Yuvraj b Kuldeep 72 (66b, 10x4, 1x6), Jalaj Saxena b Pandey 26 (26b, 6x4), Parthiv Patel lbw b Kuldeep 21 (66b, 4x4), Rajat Paliwal lbw b Kuldeep 0 (2b), Suresh Raina (batting) 42 (53b, 2x4, 2x6), Saurabh Tiwary lbw b Kuldeep 31 (51b, 4x4), Shreyas Gopal c Bharat b Anureet 3 (12b), Sandeep Sharma b Kuldeep 0 (1b), Ashoke Dinda (batting) 10 (6b, 2x4), Extras (lb-5, nb-7) 12; Total (for seven wkts in 46 overs) 217.

Fall of wickets: 1-66, 2-122, 3-122, 4-131, 5-185, 6-198, 7-199.

India Red bowling: Anureet Singh 10-2-46-1, Nathu Singh 8-0-55-0, Akshay Wakhare 6-0-24-0, Ishwar Pandey 8-2-26-1, Kuldeep Yadav 13-1-55-5, Gurkeerat Mann 1-0-6-0.