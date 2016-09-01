Lyca Kovai Kings will have to do without the services of M. Vijay in the TNPL match against Madurai Super Giants as the India opener has to report for Duleep Trophy duties, with his side India Green taking on India Blue from September 4.

The Super Giants meanwhile will be boosted by the arrival of star player K.B. Arun Karthick, who missed the last game playing in the Duleep Trophy.

The team has had two close encounters, losing the first one by 14 runs in an 18-over match against Dindigul Dragons and then lost to the VB Thiruvallur Veerans by six runs.

Kovai Kings, after losing their opening game in the super-over against Ruby Kanchi Warriors in a Super Over, bounced back strongly with an easy nine-wicket win over Albert Tuti Patriots on Wednesday.