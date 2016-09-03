Keeping in mind the gruelling home season ahead, India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli has reportedly asked for rest and may miss the pink ball Duleep Trophy final, scheduled to be held under lights from September 10-14.

Kohli is just coming off a long four-match Test series in the West Indies, which was followed by two T20 Internationals in the US, and the Cricket Board believes that the batting mainstay should be given rest to prepare himself for the upcoming assignment against New Zealand.

Initially, the plan was to make Kohli and other senior players play the final, and get their reactions on the pink ball initiative.

Besides Kohli, seam bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma could also be rested for the game, according to reports.

Still, the match could see some of the biggest stars such as Ajinkya Rahane, R. Ashwin and Amit Mishra turning up for the game at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium.