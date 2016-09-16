Ganguly sees a lot of himself in Kohli: aggressive, intense and ready for a laugh. Photo: K.R. Deepak

The former Indian skipper said Kohli will serve India for long.

Sourav Ganguly, known for his aggressive attitude during his playing days, is a self-confessed fan of Virat Kohli’s batting.

The former Indian skipper said Kohli will serve India for long. “If you ask about the brand he has to endorse for the next 10 years, it is the brand of his batting. I wish he scores lots of runs for India in the next 10 years. Hopefully, he will continue to do that.

“He is a terrific player,” said Ganguly at a promotional event here on Thursday.

“Kohli has done wonders for the country within a short span. He is someone who can raise the value of Indian cricket with his intensity, spirit and the hunger to win.

“You can see this on his face when he walks out to bat or leads the team. He is a great addition to Indian cricket,” added Ganguly.

On the forthcoming three-Test series against New Zealand, which begins in Kanpur on September 22, Ganguly said the Kiwis were better equipped to play the Indian spinners.

“New Zealand is aware of the fact that it would be hard to beat India in India. But if you compare them with England and Australia, the Kiwis would be the second best after England,” he said.

Ganguly, who is also the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), was confident that the Eden Gardens will be ready in time to host the second Test from Sept. 30. The city received heavy showers last week.