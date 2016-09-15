BROAD BAT: Kane Williamson (right) will be keen to lead by example against India’s spinners on tricky pitches.

The New Zealand think-tank knows what lies ahead over the next six weeks in India and it came as no surprise that the spin troika of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, off-spinner Mark Craig and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner had a two-hour net session at the Kotla on Wednesday.

With captain Kane Williamson admitting that it will be a tough challenge to play the Indian spinners on tricky pitches, the batsmen, too, spent a lot of time facing their own spinners as well as the net bowlers.

In fact, among the net bowlers, there were more spinners in action at the two dedicated nets for the slow bowlers.

Santner started bowling only from the second hour of the nets as Sodhi and Craig were bowling in the spinners’ nets.

Craig, bowling with a brand new SG Test ball, was an indication that he is was the scheme of things as far as opening the bowling was concerned if the pitches in question offered turn straightaway. Sodhi was the workhorse, bowling for the maximum period among the three spinners.

When Santner joined the action in the second hour, he was given a scuffed-up old ball.

The focus on spinners was evident when Williamson, after completing his batting stint, started bowling off-breaks. Pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult, meanwhile, hit their stride pretty soon while left-arm fast bowler Neil Wagner was seen bowling with an old ball, focusing on reverse swing.