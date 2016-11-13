Former Test all-rounder and Member of Parliament Kirti Azad has objected to the proposed Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Executive Committee Meeting scheduled for November 15.

In a letter to the Lodha Committee Panel secretary Gopal Sankarnarayanan, he pointed out, “Please see the notice issued by the President, DDCA, announcing an emergent meeting of the Executive Committee on 15 November, 2016, which amongst other things, shall be finalising the date of the AGM (Annual General Meeting).”

Azad claimed, “Please note that no Balance Sheets for the last three years have been filed and ROC (Registrar of Companies) too has turned down the application made by DDCA to allow them time till 15 December to hold their AGM.”

Expressing his shock at the DDCA notice, Azad added, “It is intriguing to note that no AGM has been held since the last one that was held under the Chairmanship of Arun Jaitley (on 30 December, 2013). Since then, the episode of round-tripping of Rs 1.55 crore by the DDCA President S.P. Bansal in January 2014 has been swept under the carpet and attempts have been made to show this amount as investment made by the association into companies of three civil contractors working for DDCA.”

Azad asserted, “When no AGMs have been held for the years 2013-14 and 2014-15, when and how these Balance Sheets have been passed defies any logical explanation. Even otherwise, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) is in the process of filing an FIR against office bearers and companies which have been involved in ferreting out money through fake bills and for invisible work that they have claimed to have done in DDCA.”

Hailing the good work done by High Court-appointed Justice (Retd) Mukul Mudgal to conduct the affairs at the DDCA, Azad emphasied, “It may be interesting to note that ever since the round tripping case has come to light, no fake work has been claimed in DDCA, primarily because Justice Mukul Mudgal has been in charge and he has not allowed a penny to be swindled from DDCA's coffers.”

Azad concluded, “The proposed meeting itself is unauthorized since it will try to set a date for elections and AGM. Since these very Executive Committee members have been opposing the implementation of the Supreme Court's judgement, you may kindly declare any such resolution which seeks to hold elections, as unauthorized and illegal. You are also requested to call for the two Balance Sheets of 2013-14 and 2104-15 and have them audited by an independent auditor.”