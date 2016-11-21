Winless Kerala is seeking a change in fortune when it takes on an in-form Andhra in a crucial Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.

A change of coach and revamp in the squad didn’t do anything good for Kerala in its previous match against Goa in Mumbai. In fact Kerala was lucky to draw the match after Sugan Kamat’s counter-attacking century in the second innings that nearly snatched an improbable win for Goa.

Against Goa, Kerala again took the first innings lead, which has been the trend so far this season. But the side failed to snatch the big moments which allowed leeway for its rivals to stage comebacks.

Kerala has taken the lead on five occasions but all matches have ended in draws. The inconsistency in batting, which saw some dramatic collapses, have prevented the team from piling on big totals.

However, the spin-dominated bowling has performed collectively to cover up the batsmen’s lapses. It has been the bowlers who have helped Kerala snatch the leads.

Kerala’s middle-order has been fragile this season. The problem was compounded by Sanju Samson’s lean patch with the bat after he had started the season with a sparkling hundred against Jammu and Kashmir. The batsmen’s inability to force the pace has seen Kerala’s bowlers having less time to bowl out the opposition.

The inconsistent show by its professional players, who have played well in patches, has often put pressure on skipper Rohan Prem. However, Rohan has stood tall among the ruins. He has been the most consistent batsmen and proved that captaincy hasn’t affected his batting.

During his century against Goa, Rohan became Kerala’s highest run-scorer in First Class cricket. But support for him has been minimal.

“I have never played for records. But it something which I never thought I would get when I started my career. But looking at this season’s performance we have tried very hard to win but there are certain areas which we need to improve.

“It is not easy to take first innings lead against all opponents. On that count I think we are playing well. It is only a matter of time for us to click as a unit.

“Andhra is on a high. They are in good form. We have to be at our best. We are thinking of playing positive cricket against them,” said Rohan.

Andhra has been a revelation this season and is sitting pretty at the top with 22 points. The team has beaten stronger rivals and is fresh from its victory over Tripura.

Andhra will be hoping to carry on the momentum against Kerala which is placed fifth with 15 points. Against a team which has been pulling its weight collectively as a unit, Kerala has its task cut out.

The teams (from): Kerala: Rohan Prem, Iqbal Abdulla, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Sandeep Warrier, Vinod Kumar, K.S. Monish, Vishnu Vinod, Bhavin Thakkar, Fabid Ahmed, Akshay Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, and Jalaj Saxena.

Andhra: G.H. Vihari, K.S. Bharat, D.B. Prasanth, R.K. Bhuri, D.B. Ravi Teja, A.G. Pradeep, Ashwin Hebbar, P.V. Sasikanth, C.V. Stephen, B.A. Bhatt, D.P. Vijayakumar, Sivakumar, B. Ayyappa, K.R. Sreekanth.