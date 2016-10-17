CAUGHT SHORT! Karnataka’s Robin Uthappa fails to make his ground as Jharkhand ’keeper S.P. Gautam breaks the stumps on the final day of their Ranji Trophy league match on Sunday.

Much of the day’s play was reduced to a farce once Jharkhand ended its first innings after 85 minutes on Sunday morning. There was little competitive flavour in the contest as Karnataka, having established a first-innings lead of 203 runs, chose to bat the second time.

Jharkhand resumed at 309 for six with all hopes resting on a sustained effort from the lower order support to Ishan Kishan, overnight 118. He remained unbeaten on 159 (211b, 16x4, 7x6) even as partners deserted him. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and off-spinner K. Gowtham claimed two wickets each to hasten Jharkhand’s end.

Karnataka’s second innings was used as batting practice but it lost three wickets with Robin Uthappa failing to make the most of the opportunity. Karun Nair and Kaunain Abbas helped themselves to some useful runs before the match was called off with 14.2 overs of play left.

“It was a good outing since we’re trying to build the team,” reflected Karnataka captain R. Vinay Kumar. “The batsmen have shown encouraging form. I’m happy with the way Abbas batted. He came really good and hit two half centuries in his debut match. He has a cool head and is made for four-day cricket. It was a good comeback for (K) Gowtham.”

Vinay did well to rest his bowlers since there was no chance of a result. “We would have tried for an outright win if there was a chance. I want the bowlers to be fresh for the next match.”

On his recovery from a calf injury, Vinay said, “I will take a call on the morning of the match at Kolkata. I might take a break if it continues to hurt.”

The Karnataka captain praised R. Samarth, who hit a double century. “It’s good that he has started the season so well. We have to have a batsman who crosses 1000 runs and two bowlers who claim 40-plus wickets if we have to win the championship.”

For Jharkhand coach Rajeev Kumar, it was a learning experience for his young team. “I am satisfied with one point because the toss was crucial. We may not have got the desired result but it was not bad. We were optimistic today (of taking the first innings lead). You never know in cricket. It all depended on Ishan, the way he bats, he could have pulled it off.”

The scores:

Karnataka —1st innings: 577 for six decl.

Jharkhand — 1st innings: Shiv Gautam c Agarwal b Mithun 1, Anand Singh c (sub) Hoysala b Binny 45, Virat Singh c C.M. Gautam b Gopal 10, Saurabh Tiwary run out 91, Ishank Jaggi c & b Mithun 18, Ishan Kishan (not out) 159, Kaushal Singh c Gautam b Gowtham 5, Shahbaz Nadeem b Gowtham 28, Varun Aaron lbw b Gopal 0, Ashish Kumar lbw b Gopal 0, Samar Quadri b Gowtham 4; Extras (b-6, lb-5, nb-1, w-1): 13; Total (in 115.1 overs): 374.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-34, 3-100, 4-136, 5-208, 6-215, 7-343, 8-350, 9-350

Karnataka bowling: R. Vinay Kumar 2.1-1-3-0, Abhimanyu Mithun 20-8-61-2, Stuart Binny 22.3-2-62-1, K. Gowtham 32.1-10-97-3, Shreyas Gopal 27-1-114-3, Karun Nair 10-2-21-0, R. Samarth 1-0-5-0.

Karnataka — 2nd innings: R. Samarth c Kaushal b Quadri 21, Mayank Agarwal b Quadri 19, Robin Uthappa st. Gautam b Quadri 14, Karun Nair (not out) 54, Kaunain Abbas (not out) 51; Extras (nb-3): 3; Total (for three wkts. in 53.4 overs): 162.

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-42, 3-67.

Jharkhand bowling: Ashish Kumar 9-1-24-0, Anand Singh 8-5-7-0, Saurabh Tiwary 3.4-0-14-0, Kaushal Singh 12-1-54-0, Samar Quadri 20-6-62-3, Shiv Gautam 1-0-1-0.

Match drawn.

Man-of-the-match: R. Samarth.

Points: Karnataka 3, Jharkhand 1.