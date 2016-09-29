Article 2.9 of the ICC’s rulebook specifies that external intervention, especially that from the government, would attract action against the member.

If the Supreme Court accepts the R.M. Lodha Committee’s request of superseding all the office-bearers of the BCCI and “appoint in their place a Panel of Administrators”, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be in danger of being suspended by the International Cricket Council.

Article 2.9 of the ICC’s rulebook, titled Independence of Member boards, specifies that external intervention, especially that from the government, would attract action against the member.

“Members must provide for (a) free elections and/or (b) appointments from amongst their members for their executive body or nominees from outside their members appointed by their executive body.

“… Where a government interferes in the administration of cricket by a Member, including but not limited to interference in operational matters... the Executive Board shall have the power to suspend or refuse to recognise that Member, subject to the provisions of Article 2.7.”

Article 2.7 spells out the nitty-gritty of suspensions.

As a result, the uncertainty over the BCCI administration is unlikely to clear up, even after the next Supreme Court hearing on October 6.