The BCCI’s differing language, with regard to the implementation of reforms and the timelines involved, has not gone unnoticed by the Lodha Committee.

In its media advisory after its Annual General Meeting here on September 21, the Board had said it would “consider the amendments to the rules and regulations” at the emergent Special General Meeting on September 30.

But in its report to the Lodha Committee, the BCCI spoke not of amendment but of the formal adoption of the new memorandum and rules and regulations by September 28.

The Committee, in its status report to the Supreme Court, took note of the contradicting messages. An operative paragraph under item (5) said: “It was stated in the BCCI report dated 25.8.2016 that an EGM would be called ‘not later than 28th September’ for the ‘formal adoption’ of the new memorandum. The BCCI did not honour this assurance … at the AGM of 21.9.2016 took decisions contrary to the said assurance by deciding that the EGM would be on 30th September ‘to consider’ the amendments to the Rules and Regulations.”

The BCCI’s notice to its affiliated units, incidentally, speaks of “consider[ing] directions of Justice (Retd) Lodha Committee in connection with the formal adoption of the new Memorandum of Association and Rules for the BCCI”.

Unlike an amendment to the rules and regulations, the formal adoption does not require a two-thirds majority. The Lodha committee has re-written the Rules and Regulations for the BCCI to adopt.