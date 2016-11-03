The Deloittee findings on a number of BCCI full members has revealed misuse of money received from the BCCI as television subvention, IPL money and other grants.

The Supreme Court appointed Justice R.M. Lodha Committee for Reforms in Cricket has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to place before it Deloitte’s report that has pointed out mismanagement of funds and blatant governance by a handful of full member associations.

In a fresh advisory to the BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke and copied to the BCCI president Anurag Thakur and CEO Rahul Johri on Thursday, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Secretary to the Justice Lodha Committee has said: “With regard to the Associations of Orissa, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Assam mentioned by you, you are directed to furnish the Report obtained by the BCCI from M/s. Deloitte on State Associations, as well as any undertakings submitted by the State Associations pursuant thereto. This shall be submitted within 5 days from today. It may be noted that the question of release of funds to these Associations is also governed by the Supreme Court’s order.”

The Deloittee findings on a number of BCCI full members has revealed misuse of money received from the BCCI as television subvention, IPL money and other grants. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has given an undertaking to the BCCI that it will try and set things in order and try to get a clean audited report for 2016-17.