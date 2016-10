J. Jebanesan (six for 30) starred in Miller’s two-wicket win over Youth in a first division match of the Vellore District Cricket Association league here.

The scores:

I Div.: Youth 125 in 33 overs (S. Karthick 34, J. Jebanesan six for 30) lost to Miller 126 for eight in 32 overs (J. Jones Dairyam 28, Prabhu four for 22).

United 253 in 47 overs (V. M. Rajesh 57, M. Sasikumar 47, P. Kesavan 25, J. Ramprasath three for 20) bt Monrose 171 in 34 overs (J. Ramprasath 59, P. Prabhakaran four for 44 ).

II Div.: Blue Star 115 in 29 overs (M. Sureshkumar 25) lost to Sunshine 119 for five in 23 overs (M. Hariharan 29, J. Sanjay 25).

Sparton 139 in 27 overs (E. Kumaravel 43, P. Karthick 31, A. Jagadish three for 20) lost to Powerstar 142 for seven in 19 overs (G. Madhavan 37, S. Jaganathan three for 17).

III Div.: Vidhya Vihar 148 for seven in 30 overs (M. Sakthivel 47, M. Jagan three for 16) lost to Power Origins 149 for seven in 25 overs (A. Niyaz 46, M. Saravanan three for 39).