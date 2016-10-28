New Zealand’s cause would be well served if the inconsistent Ross Taylor can produce an innings that can impact the outcome of the fifth one-dayer. — Photo: K.R. Deepak

Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav said that he is ready to take up the responsibilities and challenges that will be thrown at him.

“At this level, we need to learn quickly, trying to be more positive,” remarked the 31-year-old at the pre-match briefing on the eve of the decider against New Zealand to be played here.

Jadhav, who has played 11 one-dayers and taken six wickets, explained that the idea of him bowling more often was because of the combination of his action and the pace. “It was Mahi bhai and the coach’s idea. The captain wants someone to bowl four to five overs to have the right choice. This is a huge opportunity for someone like me.”

On his preference to play the sweep shot, Jadhav insisted that it was his natural stroke and the strong point for him. “With the field restrictions on, I feel that is a good shot to play when the bowlers attack my pads.”

“When you play for India, you are expected to contribute in whatever it is possible. You should be willing to take up the responsibilities and live up to the expectations,” Jadhav replied to another query.

Questioned whether the Indian line-up was feeling the pressure once Virat Kohli got out cheaply, Jadhav felt otherwise. “Virat is too good a player. It is always nice and easy for the others who follow him after he scores big. But, we have other quality batsmen to deliver when given the chance.”

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee said his team had a big chance of winning the one-day series which has not happened quite often in the past. “It is a nice feeling to have a chance to win the series for sure,” he added.

“We will try to have the best combination for the decider. It’s a fact that the sixth bowler strategy (employing Devcich) did work well in Ranchi. Again, it depends on the nature of the pitch,” Southee pointed out.

The most experienced Kiwi pacer on this tour did not agree that this side lacked quality all-rounders. “There are some very good players like Corey Anderson who are young and who can succeed over the next few years,” he remarked.

Questioned how the Kiwis looked at Kohli’s early departure, Southee reminded that he was a big player when chasing the target. “But again, he is not just one. There is Dhoni and others too who are capable of taking the issue to the line. So, we have to keep taking wickets at regular intervals,” the tall fast bowler explained.