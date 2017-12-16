Jadeja hits six sixes in an over ahead of South Africa tour

more-in

Swashbuckling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed six sixes in an over in a local cricket match, sending selectors a reminder of his short-form prowess after being omitted from India's recent Twenty20 squads.

Jadeja scored 154 off just 69 deliveries in his explosive innings during a district-level T20 game on Friday in India's western Gujarat state, including a total of 10 sixes.

The 29-year-old left-hander has been left out of India's one-day and T20 squads of late, last playing the shortest version of the game at international level in July against the West Indies.

However, he has been a match winner for India in Tests — a format in which he is currently ranked second in the world among all-rounders.

Only four batsmen have ever achieved the feat of hitting six sixes in one over in first-class or international matches.

Yuvraj Singh and South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs recorded the sixes in international cricket, while Gary Sobers and Ravi Shastri did so in first-class games.

However, Jadeja's innings will not be added to that list as it only came at local level, between Jamnagar and Amreli districts.

A wily left-arm spinner, Jadeja is expected to play a key role when India tour South Africa in January for a three-Test series.

India will also play six one-day internationals and three T20 matches in the tour, for which squads have yet to be announced.

India are ranked number one in Tests with South Africa just behind on two.